CMAT 2020: Good Score and CMAT Cut-offs of Top MBA Colleges

The Common Management Admission Test or CMAT is a national-level exam that nearly 70 thousand MBA aspirants take to get into a good MBA institute.

The scores of CMAT will serve as a prerequisite of admission in all AICTE-approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges. So what counts as a good CMAT score? How much should you score in CMAT to get a call letter from a top MBA college?

Find out about the good CMAT score and the cut-offs of top MBA colleges accepting CMAT 2020 in this article.

CMAT 2020 Marking Scheme

The CMAT question paper comprises 100 questions divided into four sections. Each section contains 25 questions.

The maximum marks for each section will be 100.

The maximum marks for the entire paper will be 400.

A candidate will get 4 marks for answering a question correctly.

There will be a deduction of 1 if a candidate’s response to a question is not correct.

Good CMAT Score

A good score of any national-level exam revolves around 80 to 85 percentile. The marks out of 400 will be scaled down to 100 to obtain the CMAT percentile. In CMAT, the following scores can fetch an applicant a good CMAT percentile.

Approx Raw Score out of 400 Approx Percentile out of 100 232 to 245 80 to 85 246 to 260 86 to 89 261 to 282 90 to 94 283 to 360 95 to 98 361 to 371 98+ to 99.99 372 100

Note- Based on CMAT 2019 Results/Scores.

Factors Determining a Good CMAT Score

The total number of applicants appearing for CMAT 2020.

The total number of candidates qualifying the exam.

The marks obtained by top candidates.

The difficulty level of the paper.

Top MBA colleges accepting CMAT 2020 Score

Find the approx CMAT cut-off percentiles of some of the best MBA colleges in India below.

