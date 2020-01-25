Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 260 Posts at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, Check How to Apply

The Indian Coast Guard has published the latest notification about the commencement of the application process for the Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2020 for Navik (General Duty).

Therefore, all the candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment process can visit the official website i.e. joinindiancoastguard.gov.in and fill up the application form from 26th January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The starting of filling up the application form is from 26th January 2020

The last date for submitting the online application form is 2nd February 2020

The admit cards for the Navik (General Duty) will release on 15th February 2020

The last date for the candidates to take a printout of the Admit card is 22nd February 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

For the Indian Coast Guard recruitment process there are 260 vacancies

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates applying for the Indian Coast Guard recruitment process should have a minimum of 50% marks aggregate in Class 12 with Maths and Physics from a recognized University

The candidates belonging to the SC/ST category and those candidates with outstanding achievement in a sports event at the Open National Championship/ Inter-state National Championship will be given a relaxation of 5%

AGE LIMIT

The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years, and they should not exceed the age of 22 years and the candidates should be born between 1st August 1998 and 31st July 2002

The SC/ ST candidates will get an age relaxation of 5 years, and the OBC candidates will get an age relaxation of 3 years

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected on the basis of:

Written examination

Physical Fitness test

Medical examination

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs. 21700 (Pay Level-3) along with Dearness Allowance & other allowances.

EXAMINATION CENTRES

Northern zone:

Jalandhar

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

Jodhpur

Rajasthan (other than NCR districts)

Noida

Varanasi

Northeast zone:

Guwahati

Paradip

Odisha

Haldia

West Bengal

Kolkata

East zone:

Tuticorin

Chennai

Secunderabad

Telangana

Vishakhapatnam

West zone:

Bhopal

Kochi

Mumbai

New Mangalore

North-West Zone

Gandhi Nagar

A&N Zone

Port Blair

FAQs: –

Question: When will the application process of the Indian Coast Guard be started?

Answer: The application process of the Indian Coast Guard will be started on 26th January 2020.

Question: When is the last date for filling up the application form of Indian Coast Guard Recruitment?

Answer: The last date for filling up the application form of Indian Coast Guard recruitment is 2nd February 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the Indian Coast Guard recruitment?

Answer: There is a total of 260 vacancies in the Indian Coast Guard recruitment process.

Question: What is the selection process for the Indian Coast Guard recruitment process?

Answer: Written test, Physical Fitness test, and Medical examination.

