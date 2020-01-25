Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 260 Posts at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, Check How to Apply
The Indian Coast Guard has published the latest notification about the commencement of the application process for the Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2020 for Navik (General Duty).
Therefore, all the candidates who are interested in applying for this recruitment process can visit the official website i.e. joinindiancoastguard.gov.in and fill up the application form from 26th January 2020.
IMPORTANT DATES
- The starting of filling up the application form is from 26th January 2020
- The last date for submitting the online application form is 2nd February 2020
- The admit cards for the Navik (General Duty) will release on 15th February 2020
- The last date for the candidates to take a printout of the Admit card is 22nd February 2020
VACANCY DETAILS
For the Indian Coast Guard recruitment process there are 260 vacancies
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
- The candidates applying for the Indian Coast Guard recruitment process should have a minimum of 50% marks aggregate in Class 12 with Maths and Physics from a recognized University
- The candidates belonging to the SC/ST category and those candidates with outstanding achievement in a sports event at the Open National Championship/ Inter-state National Championship will be given a relaxation of 5%
AGE LIMIT
- The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years, and they should not exceed the age of 22 years and the candidates should be born between 1st August 1998 and 31st July 2002
- The SC/ ST candidates will get an age relaxation of 5 years, and the OBC candidates will get an age relaxation of 3 years
SELECTION PROCEDURE
The candidates will be selected on the basis of:
- Written examination
- Physical Fitness test
- Medical examination
PAY SCALE
The selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs. 21700 (Pay Level-3) along with Dearness Allowance & other allowances.
EXAMINATION CENTRES
Northern zone:
- Jalandhar
- Dehradun
- Uttarakhand
- Jodhpur
- Rajasthan (other than NCR districts)
- Noida
- Varanasi
Northeast zone:
- Guwahati
- Paradip
- Odisha
- Haldia
- West Bengal
- Kolkata
East zone:
- Tuticorin
- Chennai
- Secunderabad
- Telangana
- Vishakhapatnam
West zone:
- Bhopal
- Kochi
- Mumbai
- New Mangalore
North-West Zone
- Gandhi Nagar
A&N Zone
- Port Blair
FAQs: –
Question: When will the application process of the Indian Coast Guard be started?
Answer: The application process of the Indian Coast Guard will be started on 26th January 2020.
Question: When is the last date for filling up the application form of Indian Coast Guard Recruitment?
Answer: The last date for filling up the application form of Indian Coast Guard recruitment is 2nd February 2020.
Question: How many vacancies are there in the Indian Coast Guard recruitment?
Answer: There is a total of 260 vacancies in the Indian Coast Guard recruitment process.
Question: What is the selection process for the Indian Coast Guard recruitment process?
Answer: Written test, Physical Fitness test, and Medical examination.
