The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) was conducted on 28th January 2020 by the National Testing Agency across 104 cities in India. The NTA has now released the answer key and candidate response sheet which can help the candidates to determine their approx score.

The CMAT is a popular entrance exam for MBA aspirants hoping to get into some of the best management institutes in the country. As CMAT’s result day is approaching, candidates are busy in selecting the colleges they should apply for the MBA or equivalent program. Check the list of top MBA colleges accepting 80+ CMAT percentile.

Factors affecting CMAT Percentile

The total number of candidates qualifying the exam.

The total number of candidates appearing for the exam.

The difficulty level of the CMAT paper.

Factors affecting CMAT Cut-off

Unlike the popular notion, the NTA doesn’t determine the CMAT cut-off. After the declaration of results, all colleges accepting CMAT score will release the minimum cut-off to shortlist candidates for the second stage.

The availability of seats in a college.

The number of applicants for the program of a college.

The difficulty level of CMAT paper.

CMAT 2020 Score vs Percentile

NTA will compute the final raw score secured by the candidates to determine the percentile. Applicants securing the following overall scores can expect an 80+ percentile in CMAT if all the factors are favourable for them.

Raw Score out of 400 Approx Percentile 230 to 235 80 to 81 236 to 246 82 to 84 247 to 253 85 to 87 254 to 263 88 to 89

Does CMAT have sectional cut-off?

It is up to the colleges if they want to select candidates based on the sectional percentile. Normally, most colleges do not consider the sectional percentile of CMAT while shortlisting candidates.

Tier 1: 85 to 90 Percentile

All the following colleges are counted amongst the best MBA colleges in India.

Name of the Institute Approx cut-off Percentile Prin L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai 85+ BIMTECH, Greater Noida 85+ IMT, Nagpur 85 IFIM Bangalore 85 Prin L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Bangalore 85 Asia Pacific Institute of Management, New Delhi 85 IFMR Graduate School of Business, Chennai 85

Tier 2: 80 to 84 Percentile

The top MBA colleges accepting a percentile in this range are as follows.

KIIT School of Management (KSOM), Bhubaneswar

International School of Business and Media (ISBM), Pune

SIES College of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai

AIMS Institutes, Bangalore

Indus Business Academy ( IBA), Bangalore

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida

Lovely Professional University, Phagwara

ITM Navi Mumbai

Alliance University, Bangalore

Prestige Institute of Management, Gwalior

Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS), Delhi

Chetana’s Institute of Management and Research (CIMR), Mumbai

NDIM – New Delhi Institute of Management, Delhi

What after the shortlisting process?

Candidates selected for the second stage of the admission process will have to appear for the mandatory Group Discussion/Writing Ability Test and the Personal Interview rounds. The score of these rounds and the CMAT 2020 percentile will be combined to create the final shortlist. Like the cut-off, the process of creating the final merit list differs for each college.

