Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 191 Vacant (Tech) Posts on joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2020

Indian Army has released the notification for the recruitment for 26th Short Service Commission (Tech) women course and for 55th Short service commission (Tech) Men. Unmarried candidates and widows of defence personnel who died in harness and all those who meet the eligibility criteria can apply in the Indian Army.

Important Dates:

Candidates must note the following important dates released by the Indian Army:

The beginning of application process is from 22nd January 2020.

The last date to submit the application from is 20th February 2020

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is www.joinindianarmy.nic.in .

Vacancy Details:

Candidates can note the following vacancies released by Indian Army:

175 posts released for SSC – Tech and they are:

Post Number of Vacancies Civil 42 Mechanical 14 Electrical/Electrical & Electronics 17 Computer Sc & Engg / Computer Technology/ Information Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc 58 Electronics & Telecom/Telecommunication/ Electronics & Comn/ Satellite Communication 21 Electronics 2 Opto Electronics 2 Fibre Optics 2 Micro Electronics & Microwave 2 Production Engg 2 Architecture Building Construction Technology – 2 Aeronautical 2 Ballistics 2 Avionics 2 Aerospace 2

14 posts for SSC Tech 26 women.

Post Number of Vacancies Architecture / Building construction technology 1 Mechanical 2 Electrical / Electronics 2 Electronics & Telecom / Telecommunication/ Electronics & Comn/ Satellite Communication 3 Computer Sc & Engg / Computer Technology/ Information Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc 3

There are 2 posts for the widows of Defence Personnel only.

Eligibility Criteria:

It is necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by Indian Army. Candidate should have the obligatory engineering degree from any recognized university. Students of final year may apply for the same provided the submit the proof by October 2020.

It should be noted that the candidates age should be between 20 years to 27 years. However, the maximum age for widows of defence personnel is 35 years maximum.

