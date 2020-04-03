Best MBA Colleges in Punjab, Check details here

Punjab is an up and coming educational hub in northern India, and many institutes in Punjab provide excellent business and management education. With the increasing prevalence of management education and the institutes worldwide trying to match up with the demands of the current business landscape, business schools in Punjab are no exception.

Similar to all universities and colleges in India, management institutes in Punjab are striving to provide the best education and opportunities to its students. Some of them stand out the most, offering the best education and opportunities in the state. Please note that the following order does not represent a ranking.

Indian School of Business: Indian School of Business is one of the most eminent management institutes in India. One of its campuses is in Mohali, Punjab. Its remarkable faculty, world-class education, and a record of 100% recruitment make it the best business school in Punjab.

Indian Institute of Management: Without a doubt, IIMs have a distinguished reputation as management institutes in India, and IIM Amritsar is right up there with the rest of them. Although the school is relatively newly established, its most recent batch has recorded 100% placement, with the median salary of ~13 lakhs per year. This certainly makes IIM Amritsar one of the best business schools in Punjab.

University Business School, Chandigarh: UBS Chandigarh is an affiliation of Punjab University, which was formerly known as the Department of Commerce and Business Management. The institute has an exceptional faculty that is nationally and internationally recognized in different domains. The school records exceptional placements, with students working in a range of fields, including IT, Consulting, BFSI, and FMCG.

LM Thapar School of Management: Thapar school of management, established in 2007, is a business school approved by the All India Council for Technical Education. The school runs under the affiliation of Thapar University. The institute offers MBA and MBA Executive courses under the guidance of exceptional faculty and administration. The learning environment and placement records speak for its excellence and its reputation as one of the best institutes in Punjab.

Chitkara University: Chitkara Business Schools was established by Chitkara Educational Trust in 2010 and is approved by the UGC. With the presence of a remarkable faculty, various engagement opportunities, wide range of specialization fields, and placement from over 150 companies from 26 different domains, Chitkara Business Schools is an outstanding choice for an MBA in Punjab.

Lovely Professional University: LPU is an example of an MBA with a high return of investment.

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Chandigarh University, Punjab Institute of Management and Technology, Indo Global College of Management, and Chandigarh Business School are some of the most noteworthy institutes that offer MBA programs on par with the global and national standards.

