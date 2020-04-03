HBSP Online Course During Isolation at Crescent School of Business

Students at Crescent School of Business are utilizing their time during isolation by doing online courses in Harvard Business School Publishing (HBSP) which offers a variety of courses that can help the students to make them industry ready and to keep them updated. These online Courses offer a comprehensive introduction of each subject area and allow students to build a solid foundation for business education.

This mode of online education contains modules that can be completed. Students can appear for pre-test and their performance in this pre-test will be evaluated for them to improve. Finally, they can appear for the final test and all these tests are of objective type. Online Courses also contain a feature called redesigned administrator section with significantly more information about students’ performance, randomized ordering of students’ exam questions, a Certificate of Completion for students, administrator instructions for uploading student scores into a Learning Management System, and complete quality assurance testing across content and browsers.

The following courses are offered by HBSP for the students of Crescent School of Business:

Finance

This course introduces core concepts in finance ranging from ratio analysis to valuation. Issues are presented within the fictional Golden State Canning Company, providing a meaningful context for the financial concepts presented. These include cash cycle, pro forma forecasting, capital structure, WACC, DCF analysis, time value of money, and financial statement analysis.

Financial Accounting

Financial Accounting explores the key business activities for Global Grocer, a small retail franchise specializing in gourmet foods and specialty kitchen implements. Topics include basic financial accounting terms and concepts, financial statements, approaches to constructing financial statements, and simple ratios that capture key elements of a firm’s performance.

Management Communication

The Management Communication online course provides students with the skills and guided practice necessary to master important concepts in business communication. A special emphasis is placed on planning, writing, and presenting as students learn how to lead more effectively through well-organized and successfully-executed business communication strategies.

Mathematics for Management

Mathematics for Management reviews the key mathematics concepts students should be familiar with in order to solve quantitative problems in the MBA curriculum. This course is designed to level the playing field among incoming MBA students, regardless of prior professional or academic background. Mathematics concepts are organized into five separate sections: Algebra, Calculus, Statistics, Probability, and Finance.

Quantitative methods

In this course, students act as consultants to a resort hotel in Hawaii and must respond to the hotel manager’s requests for information and analysis. Topics range from the basics of describing and summarizing data to the complexities of risk analysis and are intended to prepare students for MBA-level coursework. Narrated animations and numerous exercises help students grasp difficult concepts quickly.

Spreadsheet Modeling: Excel 2013

The second release of the Spreadsheet Modeling Online Course demonstrates how to use Microsoft Excel 2013. Set in a fictional bakery, this course shows students how to use functionality in Excel 2013 to create spreadsheet models to solve business problems. Individuals progress from basic to more advanced Excel concepts as they learn about using functions, financial functions, IF statements, sensitivity analysis, pivot tables, charting, importing data, spreadsheet structure and design, and advanced modeling. Also available: Spreadsheet Modeling: Excel 2007.

– Joyson Keba

To know more about Crescent School of Business join, [Official] Crescent School Of Business MBA with Strategy Focus Admission 2020-2022 | PaGaLGuY

Read More