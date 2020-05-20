MBA Admissions 2020: The Revision Process Of IIM Indore, They Are Ready To Interview Digitally

The IIM (Indian Institute of Management), Indore has revised its process of admission for enrolling students virtually. This institute is considered one of the protruding management institutes. It has scrapped WAT (Written Ability Test) from its process of admission because of the Coronavirus lockdown this year.

If the latest update is to be believed, then this B-school has also kept itself busy in conducting interviews of students through online mode but it would follow the standards of social distancing effectively. This institute has also planned to provide the importance of WAT to every aspirant who is appearing for the admission test to the course of PGP this year.

As the institute has decided to conduct interviews digitally, it is expected to fasten up admissions. Additionally, this institute has also released an official notice related to this. According to the notice, COVID-19 has obstructed the process of admissions in March 2020 and so, the institute was compelled to get transferred to the online code to interview the remaining aspirants.

As conducting online WAT wasn’t possible for candidates who appeared for their online interviews, after many considerations and deliberations, the Admissions Committee has made its mind to drop the matter of WAT besides its weightage for every candidate for the PGP-HRM and PGP process of admissions of IIM Indore.

Those applicants who have gone through interviews in person will also get in the same boat now. The admission committee of the institute has decided to grant everyone this weightage. According to them, the present situation does warrant this decision for maintaining fairness, consistency, and transparency.

The generic admissions to the Indian Institute of Management, Indore get conducted by the CAT (Common Admission Test). The last examination was conducted in Jan while the final admission hasn’t been declared yet. After the candidates clear the CAT Examination, they will be needed to sit for the WAT besides the interview process that IIM conducts.

The interview might be conducted digitally this year for fastening the selection and admission process. Numerous IIMs have already started taking their online classes now and the candidates who had already gone through the in-person interview prior to lockdown would be required to pass through this same process.

The results of the final admission

The process of WAT at IIM Indore possesses a weightage of twenty marks out of one hundred and if you exclude the WAT that carries 20 marks from the components of evaluation of final admission, then the ultimate admission result would be declared out of just 80 marks.

While sharing the alterations in its final process of admission, the institute has confirmed that the admission process was impacted by COVID-19 and so, it shifted its attention to the online mode to conduct interviews for its remaining candidates.

The shortlist was released by IIM Indore for the final section round on 10th January 2020 and this institute did shortlist above 6000 aspirants for an intake of nearly 600 students.

Again, the final process of selection of this institute comprises only 5 components and they have been lessened to four after the WAT process has been scrapped and it is grounded on which it would make the admission offer.

