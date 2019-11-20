Aligarh Muslim University Recruitment 2019: Apply for 05 Assistant Professor and Senior Resident Posts on amuregistrar.com

Aligarh Muslim University Recruitment 2019

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Uttar Pradesh has released its official notification to fill up the Assistant Professor and Senior Resident posts at Aligarh. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria may apply for recruitment process 2019 through their official website till 29 November 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Professor: 02 Posts

Senior Resident: 03 Posts

The educational qualification of the candidates must be as per the norms of the Medical Council of India /Senior Residency Scheme, adopted by the university. To know about the educational qualification and other eligibility criteria in detail, candidates can check official notification available on the university’s website.

How to Apply:

For applying to the post, candidates need to follow the instructions and the prescribed format mentioned by the Aligarh Muslim University. The application form (Local) with instruction is available on the website. The candidates can download it from AMU website www.amuregistrar.com.

Candidates need to send the application form along with all the documents completed in all respect with a cash receipt of five hundred rupees issued by the SBI, AMIJ Branch or Demand Draft of Five hundred rupees payable to Finance Officer, AMU, Aligarh at State Bank of India (SBI), AMU Branch Aligarh. The documents should reach the Dean’s office by the 29 November 2019. The address of the Dean’s office is J. N. Medical College. Faculty of Medicine, Aligarh Muslim University. Aligarh- 202002.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Personal Interview round only if they are called for the interview. The university will not provide any TA/DA to the candidates appearing for the interview round.

