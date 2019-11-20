Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Recruitment 2019: Apply for 05 Assistant professors and Senior Resident Posts, Steps How to Download Application Form

The Aligarh Muslim University, one of the most prestigious institutions of India, has recently invited applicants for the post of Assistant Professors and senior resident Professor. Only the candidates who have the given qualifications can apply for the post. All the candidates who wish to apply for these posts can apply through the format given below, latest by 29th November 2019.

More about AMU

The Aligarh Muslim University was established in 1875 by sir Syed Ahmed Khan as a Muhammad an Anglo-oriental college. The primary campus of the college is located in Aligarh city. It has three other off-campus institutes located in Kerala, Bihar and West Bengal. The establishment of this university was a part of the Aligarh movement, which attempted to educate the Muslim populace.

Important dates to keep in mind

Last date for the submission for the application – 29th November 2019. AMU Senior resident and Assistant professor number of vacancies –

Assistant professor – 02 posts

Senior resident – 03 posts.

How to apply?

The candidates who wish to apply have to go the official website of the university, www.amuregistrar.com on or before 29 th November 2029.

November 2029. The application can be downloaded easily.

There are different criterions for the teaching posts and the non-teaching posts.

The applicants are required to send a cash receipt of Rs. 500, which is issued by the State Bank of India, AMU branch, (05555), under the head employment fee.

You can also issue a demand draft of Rs. 500, which is payable to the Finance Officer, AMU.

The application form that is procured has to be delivered to the administrative block, reception of the Aligarh Muslim University.

You can also send it by post with the requested post, advertisement number and date to the registrar’s office, Aligarh Muslim University.

Eligibility criterion –

As per the guidelines are given by the Medical Council of India (MCI)

The salary will also be allotted according to the guidelines of AMU, Aligarh Muslim University.

Assistant professor Details –

It is equivalent to the rank of a lecturer. Usually, an assistant professor is a rank lower than the associate professor. This position is given by earning a doctoral degree. Usually the time limit for the promotion of this post is 7 years.

Senior resident details –

Senior resident doctor is someone who has completed his/her post-graduation degree with the 3 years of junior residency. They are doing their residency in the current subject. The age limit for this post is below 40 years.

General instructions –

Fill out the form carefully. Do not falter with the details. Please make sure that all your details are genuine. Keep all your documents, qualification details handy. Please look at the pre-requisite qualifications that the university and the Medical Council of India have given before applying for this post. Please look at the payment details that the university demands, its main campus is located in Uttar Pradesh. Fill out the form before 29th November and keep track of all the updates from their official website.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Recruitment 2019: Apply for 05 Assistant professors and Senior Resident Posts, Steps How to Download Application Form was last modified:

Read More