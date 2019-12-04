CUJ Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 23 Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts at cuj.ac.in, Steps How to Apply

CUJ, which is the abbreviation of Central University of Jharkhand, has released an application date for the recruitment process of the post of professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor. A total number of 23 posts are vacant, and candidates who wish to apply for the post need to follow the procedure as it is.

Below mentioned are all the information in context with the recruitment process including the dates, which are to be memorised in order to follow up with the recruitment process. Also, there are a lot of conditions as for the educational and work qualification, and it has to be noted to be able to appear for the drive.

Dates to remember

Aspirants need to know that the recruitment process will start soon, of which the registration process has already begun. The last date of applying for the post is 20th December 2019, which is the last day a candidate can apply for the process.

Posts and vacancies

Aspirants who are interested in the recruitment process need to know the number of vacancy list and also the posts that are available:

Professor: 06 Posts

Associate Professor: 14 Posts

Assistant Professor: 03 Posts

Qualification requirement

For the post of professor

Aspirants need to have a degree in PhD in the thereby signified field, and 1st class or equivalent belonging to either Bachelor or Master level in the thereby signified field.

The aspirants need to possess a minimum of 10 years of experience of either teaching or research or industry, amongst which 3 years of designation must have been held for the post of Associate professor.

A 6 research publications made at a level equivalent to the Associate Professor belonging to the journals which are approved by SCI journals/UGC/AICTE.

For the post of Associate professor

The aspirants need to possess a degree of PhD in the significant discipline and also as good academic record to show. Also, the aspirant needs to hold a Master‘s Degree with at least 55 percent marks.

For the post of Assistant professor

The aspirants need to possess a degree of B. E./B. Tech./B. S. and M. E./M. Tech./M. S. or Integrated M. Tech. in signified field, and 1st class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

The aspirants need to possess a degree of Environmental Science and Engineering with B. Tech Civil Engineering background or M.Sc. in Environmental Sc./allied Sciences With Ph.D. in Environmental Science and Engineering.

Procedure to apply

The online prescribed format, as in the official website of the board is to be followed in order to get registered for the job. The registration must be done on or before the due date, which is 20th December 2019.

Candidates can get more details through official website, cuj.ac.in

