FSSAI Score Card 2019 Announced on fssai.gov.in, Steps to download here

FSSAI Score Card 2019

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has published the score card of the online exam for all 13 posts advertised against DR02/2019. The key functions of the organization are to regulate the manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import of food items to ensure the safety of food for human consumption.

FSSAI recruitment is carried in varied ways for different posts. This year the exam was held on 24th July 2019 to 26th July 2019. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up the posts of Assistant Director, Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Administrative Officer, Assistant, Junior Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Assistant Manager (IT), IT Assistant, Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager.

Applicants who appeared for the exam can now check their Score from the FSSAI website www.fssai.gov.in by entering their credentials in the portal till 04 December 2019. Over ninety thousand candidates answered the exam this year. The result was declared on 15 November 2019.

How to download the Score Card?

Visit the official website of FSSAI www.fssai.gov.in Find and click on the link “Declaration of Score Card of Candidates appeared in CBT of DR-02/2019 conducted from 24.07.2019 to 26.07.2019”, highlighted on the homepage. Next, click on the “Score Card (Active till 04th December 2019)” link. Enter your User ID and Password in the given field. Download your Score Card.

The final result is determined by considering the performance in all the stages prescribed for that specific post. The weight allocated to the various stages is given underneath.

CBT, Written Exam and Interview Written Exam and Interview CBT and Written Exam CBT 50% Written Exam35% Interview15% Written Exam 85% Interview 15 CBT 50% Written Exam 50%

Based on marks scored in Computer Based Examination, candidates have been shortlisted in the ratio of 1:20, category-wise. The selected candidates will now have to appear for written exam.

