Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor and Senior Resident Post, Check here for more detail

As per the notification passed by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has inviting applications for the Assistant Professor and Senior Resident posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 05 December 2019.

Important Date:

Particulars Dates End Date of submission of the application 05 December 2019 at 4:00: pm

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatrics & Preventive Dentistry, ZADC : 02 Posts

: 02 Posts Senior Resident, Department of Physiology: 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The education qualification shall depend on the Medical Council of India (MCI) norms/Senior Residency Scheme, adopted by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Application Fees-

Application forms should be enclosed with a cash receipt of Rs. 500 issued by the State Bank of India, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Branch or Demand Draft of Rs. 500 payables to Finance Officer, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Aligarh at State Bank of India, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Branch Aligarh, should reach by 05 December 2019 of submission of application forms in the Dean’s office, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Faculty of Medicine, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh-202002.

Pay Scale:

The pay scale shall also depend on Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the appointment shall be temporarily only.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 05 December 2019. Those application forms are late, incomplete or without necessary supporting, attested documents, Degrees/Certificates/Mark Sheets and experience certificate shall not be counted.

Designated application form (Local) with instructions may be downloaded from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) website amu.ac.in.

The qualification of candidates will be determined as on the 05 December 2019 of submission of application forms. There shall no payment of Travelling Allowance (TA)/Dearness Allowance (DA) will be paid for appearing the interview.

For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

