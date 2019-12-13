SRTMUN Recruitment 2019: Apply for 16 Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts on srtmun.ac.in

SRTMUN Recruitment 2019

The Swami Ramanand Teertha Marathwada University has released an official notification that they are recruiting for the post of Assistant Professor, associate professor and professor.

The candidates who are interested to become a professor should apply in the official website of the Swami Ramanand Teertha Marathwada University from December 13, 2019. However the interested candidates must apply on or before the last date of the date of recruitment on December 26, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date to apply online December 13, 2019. Last date to apply online December 26, 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.srtmun.ac.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates who wants to become professor, Assistant professor and associate professor should make sure that they fulfill the following eligibility criteria. The eligibility criteria are as follows

To become a professor the candidates must be a holder of Bachelor degree in B Pharm. The candidates should be a registered pharmacist. The registration should be done under the Pharmacist Act of 1948. The candidates should also be a holder of a PhD degree.

To become an associate professor the candidates should be a registered pharmacist under the Pharmacist Act 1948 and should also be a holder of the Bachelor of Pharmacist degree. The candidate should be a research scholar and have sufficient experience in research area. It is also necessary that the candidate have a PhD degree.

The candidates who wants to be an Assistant Professor should be a holder of a bachelor in Pharmacy and a master in pharmacy degree with a minimum of 55 % from any institute or college which is recognized.

Once the application forms the sent the candidates with relevant eligibility and experience will be called in for the interview.

Also read, SRTMUN Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="SRTMUN Recruitment 2019 Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University Recruitment 2019 Techsingh123" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/u8MkBwojLJI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

SRTMUN Recruitment 2019: Apply for 16 Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts on srtmun.ac.in was last modified:

Read More