Introduction

The IFMR Graduate School of Business offers a dynamic and immersive experience for students enrolled in the Integrated MBA program. With a trimester system, small batch sizes, and an engaging curriculum, students balance academics, extracurricular activities, and social life seamlessly. This article provides a detailed look into the daily routine of an Integrated MBA student at IFMR, highlighting key aspects such as classes, campus activities, and personal time management.

Morning Routine (7:30 AM – 10:00 AM)

Mornings at IFMR begin early for most students. Depending on class schedules, some students might choose to wake up a bit later, but for those with an 8:30 AM class, the day starts promptly. The morning routine typically involves:

Waking up and freshening up.

Grabbing a quick breakfast at the mess or the campus café.

Revising notes, checking emails, or preparing for the day’s lectures.

Heading to class, either alone or with friends, ready for an interactive and engaging session.

For students without morning classes, this time is often utilized for self-study, gym workouts, or simply enjoying a peaceful start to the day.

Classes (10:30 AM – 4:00 PM)

Academics at IFMR are structured around trimester-based learning, ensuring an intensive yet balanced study experience. Each class lasts around 1 hour and 30 minutes, covering subjects such as finance, marketing, operations, and strategy. The schedule generally includes:

Interactive lectures with faculty members, promoting discussions and case studies.

Group projects and presentations, fostering teamwork and critical thinking.

Short breaks in between to refresh and socialize with peers.

Lunch break, where students either dine at the mess or explore the campus café for a change of pace.

Depending on the number of courses taken per term, students typically have three to four classes in a day.

Post-Class Activities (4:00 PM – 6:30 PM)

Once classes are over, the campus truly comes to life with a variety of activities. Students engage in club meetings and networking events or simply unwind with friends. A typical post-class schedule includes:

Attending Finance Club meetings, participating in Genesis admission work, or planning HCK (IFMR’s cultural fest) events.

Worked on academic projects or extracurricular initiatives.

Catching up with friends over chai or snacks at one of the campus spots.

Attending workshops, guest lectures, or industry interaction sessions.

This is the time when students explore their passions outside of academics, whether in the form of leadership roles, cultural activities, or social initiatives.

Evening Recreation (6:30 PM – 8:30 PM)

Physical and mental well-being are essential aspects of student life, and evenings offer the perfect opportunity for students to unwind. Activities during this period include:

Hitting the gym or engaging in sports such as badminton, basketball, or football.

Attending cultural performances, open mics, or talent showcases organized by student clubs.

Exploring meditation or yoga sessions to de-stress.

With a diverse and inclusive environment, there’s always something happening on campus, ensuring that students never have a dull moment.

Dinner & Social Time (8:30 PM – 10:00 PM)

Dinner time is not just about eating but also about bonding. Students gather at the mess to discuss their day, share experiences, and plan ahead. Some might prefer:

Grabbing a quick bite and heading back to study.

Enjoying extended conversations with friends over dinner.

Taking a leisurely walk around the campus, reflecting on the day’s events.

This period allows students to unwind before gearing up for the remaining tasks of the day.

Nighttime Productivity & Relaxation (10:00 PM – 12:00 AM)

As the night sets in, students shift focus back to academics and personal growth. The night routine involves:

Studying for upcoming tests or working on assignments.

Collaborating on group projects or brainstorming for club activities.

Engaging in social media content creation for Genesis and other campus events.

Watching a show, listening to music, or simply relaxing.

This time is flexible, with some students preferring to work late into the night while others opt for an early sleep schedule.

Sleep & Recharge (12:00 AM – 7:30 AM)

Rest is crucial for maintaining productivity and focus. Most students aim for a solid seven-hour sleep schedule, though some night owls prefer staying up longer. Getting adequate rest ensures they are energized and ready to tackle the challenges of the next day.

Finding the Right Balance

The trimester system at IFMR means that some weeks are relaxed while others are packed with assignments, exams, and projects. Students find their own ways to balance academics, extracurriculars, and social life. Whether through meticulous planning or last-minute efficiency, each individual develops a routine that works best for them.

IFMR’s vibrant campus life, rigorous academics, and ample opportunities for personal growth make the Integrated MBA journey an enriching experience. By managing time wisely and embracing challenges, students make the most of their college years, preparing for successful careers and fulfilling lives ahead.

Conclusion

Life at IFMR is dynamic, challenging, and rewarding. From engaging lectures to lively extracurricular activities, students navigate their days with enthusiasm and dedication. Whether focusing on academics, participating in club events, or simply spending time with friends, each day presents new opportunities to learn and grow. By embracing the rhythm of campus life, students create memories and skills that stay with them long after graduation.

