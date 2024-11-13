The Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) Graduate School of Business has built a reputation as a premier business school in India, offering an MBA program that emphasises academic rigour, industry relevance, and comprehensive career development.

Each year, IFMR’s Placement Report becomes a significant document for prospective students, highlighting the school’s success in securing impressive job opportunities and demonstrating the career prospects awaiting MBA graduates. The 2024 Placement Report reveals a successful recruitment season, with nearly 100% placements, competitive salary packages, and an expanding roster of reputed recruiters.

IFMR Placement Report 2024: Highlights



IFMR’s placement drive for 2024 witnessed robust outcomes, with the majority of MBA students receiving offers from top companies in Consulting, Finance, Technology, and various other industries. Not only did the placement rate reach close to 100%, but there was also an increase in the number of recruiters and attractive offers compared to previous years, underscoring IFMR’s evolving industry connections. Here is an overview of key placement statistics:

Placement Year 2024 Highest Package INR 21.74 LPA Average Package INR 13.04 LPA Median Package INR 13.06 LPA Placement Rate Nearly 100% Total Recruiters 70 New Recruiters 12 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) 23

The placement season saw a slight reduction in the highest and average salary packages compared to 2023, though median packages increased. The recruitment pool also widened with 70 companies, including 12 new recruiters, strengthening IFMR’s ties with the corporate sector.

IFMR MBA Highest CTC

IFMR’s 2024 placement season saw the highest CTC reach INR 21.74 LPA. This competitive offer underscores the school’s ability to attract prominent companies that value the skill sets of IFMR graduates.

Students who received these top packages have shared insights into their experiences, noting how IFMR’s curriculum, internships, and workshops significantly contributed to their career success. Notable job profiles include financial analysis, management consulting, and business analytics roles, reflecting the demand for high-calibre talent from IFMR’s MBA program.

IFMR Average Salary 2024

The average salary offered in 2024 was INR 13.04 LPA, indicating stability in terms of job packages for the graduating class. The trend in average salaries at IFMR has shown a general upward movement over the past few years, with a slight dip observed this year when compared to 2023’s INR 13.50 LPA. This marginal fluctuation can be attributed to economic factors impacting various sectors.

Salary Trends Over Recent Years



Year 2022 2023 2024 Average Package INR 11.21 LPA INR 13.50 LPA INR 13.04 LPA

Additionally, the average salary for students within specific performance brackets remains strong:

Top 10% Average Package: INR 18.93 LPA

Top 25% Average Package: INR 16.40 LPA

Top 50% Average Package: INR 14.86 LPA

These figures indicate that high-performing students receive substantially competitive salaries, reinforcing IFMR’s emphasis on fostering excellence and skill development.

IFMR Placement 2024: Top Recruiters

A notable aspect of IFMR’s placement success lies in its strong relationships with top companies across various sectors. Prominent firms from Consulting, Finance, Technology, and beyond participated in this year’s placement drive, offering roles in financial services, analytics, and corporate management.

Top Recruiters Sectors Barclays, Deloitte, EY Consulting & Finance Accenture, Cognizant Technology & IT Services HSBC India, Morgan Stanley Banking & Financial Services HDFC Bank, Axis Bank Banking & Financial Services Amazon, Infosys E-Commerce & Technology Societe Generale, TVS NEXT Industrial & Corporate

IFMR’s collaboration with diverse industry leaders ensures a wide range of opportunities for students while fostering connections that provide valuable corporate insights and experiential learning.

Internship Statistics Offered from the Recent Drive

The 2024 internship placement statistics at IFMR reflect the school’s dedication to practical exposure, with students gaining critical real-world experience in various sectors. Over 95% of students successfully secured internships, with the highest monthly stipend reaching INR 75,000 and an average stipend of INR 20,000.

Internships provide students with hands-on experience, allowing them to apply theoretical knowledge to real industry challenges, often leading to pre-placement offers.

Internship Stipends Statistics Highest Stipend (per month) INR 75,000 Average Stipend INR 20,000 Top 50% Average Stipend INR 36,300

Internships also offer exposure to finance, consulting, technology, and e-commerce sectors, equipping students with versatile skills that enhance their employability and readiness for full-time roles.

Student Reviews Post-Internships

IFMR students reported highly positive experiences from their internships, with many highlighting the substantial skill development and industry insights gained. Feedback from students emphasises that the internship period allowed them to solidify their career interests and gain practical expertise in their chosen domains.

Student Reviews on IFMR Placement:

“The faculty at IFMR GSB was unparalleled! We had the privilege of learning from both full-time professors and top industry leaders who taught on weekends. The courses, especially in Quantitative Finance, were engaging and profoundly valuable, blending theoretical rigour with real-world insights.” – Rajiv Mohapatra, Principal Product Manager (Modern Risk and Finance) at Oracle FS ERM, IFMR GSB Alum, 2011

“IFMR GSB fostered a strong culture of initiative and personal growth. We were encouraged to actively voice our perspectives and lead discussions, a habit that has been instrumental in shaping my approach to leadership and achieving impactful outcomes in my career.” – Preethi Rao

“IFMR GSB’s intense focus on communication and research was transformative. Presenting to engaged audiences and integrating knowledge from diverse resources honed my analytical skills and built my confidence to navigate complex challenges effectively.” – Christabel James, Associate Director, LEAD at Korea University, IFMR GSB Alum, 2006

Several students also secured PPOs (Pre-Placement Offers), underscoring the strong performance and alignment of IFMR’s training with industry expectations. Testimonials from students reflect how these internships enriched their learning journey and clarified their professional aspirations.

Conclusion

The IFMR Placement Report 2024 highlights the institute’s ongoing commitment to nurturing well-rounded professionals who are ready for industry challenges. With near 100% placement success, competitive salary packages, and strong industry ties, IFMR has cemented its position as a leading MBA institution. Prospective students seeking a rigorous academic environment and excellent career support will find IFMR a promising choice for achieving their career ambitions.

IFMR Placements FAQs

Q1: What is the placement process at IFMR?

The placement process at IFMR is structured and comprehensive, starting with resume-building workshops, group discussions, mock interviews, and aptitude tests to ensure students are well-prepared. The dedicated placement office coordinates with companies, schedules interviews, and guides students throughout the process.

Q2: How does IFMR support students during placements?

IFMR offers extensive support, including personalised coaching, mock interviews, and skill-building workshops. Experts from various industries also provide mentorship, helping students understand industry trends and refine their job search strategies.

Q3: What profiles are in demand among recruiters?

Popular roles among recruiters at IFMR include financial analyst, consultant, data analyst, business development manager, and product manager. IFMR’s curriculum aligns well with industry demands, making students highly competitive for these positions.

Q4: What are the benefits of IFMR’s internships?

Internships at IFMR provide invaluable hands-on experience, with students applying classroom knowledge in real business settings. This experience often leads to PPOs, providing students with a direct path to secure full-time post-graduation positions.

