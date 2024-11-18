The IFMR Integrated MBA offers a unique academic pathway for students to seamlessly blend undergraduate and graduate business education into one comprehensive programme. With applications open for the upcoming intake, this is an excellent chance for aspiring business leaders to secure a spot at a prestigious institute – IFMR (GSB), designed to provide a competitive advantage in today’s dynamic business landscape.

In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the IFMR GSB Integrated MBA—its programme structure, admissions process, eligibility criteria, key dates, and the numerous benefits of choosing an integrated approach to MBA education.

What is the IFMR Integrated MBA Programme?

The IFMR Integrated MBA programme is a unique offering that combines both undergraduate and postgraduate business education into one streamlined course. Typically, students can complete this programme in five years instead of taking two separate degrees. This integrated approach offers a cohesive learning experience, covering foundational business concepts in the early years and advancing to specialised knowledge at the postgraduate level.

Here are some of the benefits of the IFMR Integrated MBA programme:

Time-saving: Students complete both undergraduate and postgraduate business education in one continuous programme, avoiding the need to apply separately for an MBA.

Students complete both undergraduate and postgraduate business education in one continuous programme, avoiding the need to apply separately for an MBA. Streamlined Path: The programme provides a direct route to advanced business qualifications without any interruptions.

The programme provides a direct route to advanced business qualifications without any interruptions. Continuity in Learning: A seamless education experience ensures that students build on their knowledge progressively, preparing them for leadership roles in the business world.

A seamless education experience ensures that students build on their knowledge progressively, preparing them for leadership roles in the business world. Early Career Readiness: Graduates are immediately ready for high-level business roles after completing the programme, enhancing their career prospects.

The programme’s academic rigour and industry relevance make it an attractive option for students who aspire to pursue careers in finance, data analytics, marketing, and leadership roles. With a strong focus on equipping students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, the IFMR Integrated MBA aims to develop business leaders who can adapt to the evolving needs of the corporate world.

Key Admission Details

The admission process for the IFMR Integrated MBA is straightforward and entirely online. Prospective students can begin their application by visiting the official IFMR website and filling out the necessary forms. Here are the different parts of the admission process:

Online Registration: Create an account on the official IFMR admissions portal. Complete the Application Form: Fill in all personal, academic, and extracurricular details. Submit Required Documents: This includes transcripts, proof of eligibility, entrance exam scores (if applicable), and a personal statement. Application Fee Payment: A total fee of 1,000 is applicable for the submission of your application. Entrance Exam and/or Interview: Depending on eligibility and selection criteria, some students may need to attend an interview or take an entrance exam.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the IFMR Integrated MBA programme ensure that students with strong academic backgrounds and leadership potential are selected. The general requirements are:

Completion of secondary education (10+2) from a recognised board.

A minimum aggregate percentage (typically around 60%) in 10th & 12th

The candidate must have studied Mathematics in 10th grade and achieved at least 60% in that subject, along with an overall score of 60%.

Some students may also need to submit scores from standardised entrance exams such as the IPMAT, SAT, or KREA Aptitude Test (IFMR’s admission test), depending on the specific intake requirements for the year.

Entrance Exam – Applicants must have at least one of these three:

– SAT overall 1300 and Math 600

– IPMAT 2024 /2025 raw scores of 110 each in the Quantitative and Verbal sections

– A score of at least 15 each in the three sections of Krea Aptitude Test (Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Numerical Reasoning)

Candidates will be selected based on their scores in the IPMAT, SAT, Krea Aptitude Test, AND personal interviews.

– Personal interviews shall assess the fit of the candidates to pursue programme objectives

A merit list of candidates will be prepared based on the overall performance and remarks, if any, from the interview panel, and admission offers will be issued subject to the sanctioned number of seats

To know more in detail, please visit the IFMR's website for eligibility criteria

Important Deadlines

Application deadlines vary, but aspirants are strongly encouraged to apply early to ensure they don’t miss any key dates. Generally, application periods open at the beginning of October and close a few months prior to the start of the academic term in June.

Late applications may not be accepted, so it’s essential to stay updated on important deadlines by frequently checking the IFMR admissions page. Applications for the 2025 intake are now open on the IFMR website, so don’t hesitate to submit yours. For information on application deadlines, please visit the official website: IFMR Important Dates.

Fee Structure & Schedule for IFMR Integrated MBA

The tuition fee for the first three years is set at INR 5 lakhs per year. Following this period, the tuition fees for the MBA programme apply, currently INR 7.5 lakhs per year, subject to periodic revision. Living expenses are presently estimated at INR 2.15 lakhs per year, with potential adjustments based on inflation and any changes in service scope.

Component of Academic Fees Amount (INR) Payment Due Date Admission Acceptance Fee 25,000 One week from the admissions offer date* Part 1 of First Installment Fees 75,000 Two weeks from the admissions offer date* Part 2 of First Installment Fees 1,20,000 Three weeks from the admissions offer date* First Year Living Fee** 2,15,000 01-Jul-25 Caution Deposit^^ 50,000 – Miscellaneous Fees (for Sports and Gym usage) 5,000 – BBA Programme Commencement – 04-Jul-25 Second Installment Fees 1,60,000 01-Sep-25 Third Installment Fees 1,60,000 01-Dec-25 Fourth Installment Fees 1,60,000 01-Jun-26 Fifth Installment Fees 1,60,000 01-Sep-26 Sixth Installment Fees 1,60,000 01-Dec-26 Seventh Installment Fees 1,60,000 01-Jun-27 Eighth Installment Fees 1,60,000 01-Sep-27 Ninth Installment Fees 1,60,000 01-Dec-27 Alumni Fee 5,000 –

Note :

* For candidates selected in the final round of interviews, the fees are payable by 30 June 2025

^^ The caution deposit of INR 50,000/– will be refunded at graduation from IFMR GSB, Krea University, or withdrawal of admission subject to recoveries, if any, pending from the student

*Please note that living expenses include monthly launderette costs of up to Rs 500 [if you incur beyond that, you need to pay extra]

The living fee for AY 2026-27 is INR 2,25,000/- tentatively (subject to revision)

Living expenses for each academic year are payable on the following dates

AY 2026 – 27 on/before 30 Jun 2026

AY 2027 – 28 on/before 30 Jun 2027

AY 2028 – 29 on/before 15 Jun 2028

AY 2029 – 30 on/before 15 Jun 2029

To know more about the fee structure and other details please visit the IFMR website’s Fee Structure

Why Choose IFMR for Integrated MBA?

IFMR is renowned for its industry partnerships and robust career placement opportunities. Graduates of the IFMR Integrated MBA programme have access to a wide range of career paths in industries such as finance, analytics, marketing, and leadership roles. Companies from diverse sectors, including consulting, banking, and technology, regularly recruit from IFMR’s talented pool of graduates.

Programme’s Focus Areas

The IFMR Integrated MBA offers students the opportunity to specialise in critical areas highly valued in the business world. Some of the programme’s major focus areas include:

Finance: IFMR has a long-standing reputation for excellence in finance education, with many of its alumni holding leadership roles in banking and financial services.

IFMR has a long-standing reputation for excellence in finance education, with many of its alumni holding leadership roles in banking and financial services. Analytics: With the rise of big data, the demand for professionals who can interpret and use data to drive business decisions is increasing. The IFMR MBA offers comprehensive training in business analytics, preparing students for this growing field.

With the rise of big data, the demand for professionals who can interpret and use data to drive business decisions is increasing. The IFMR MBA offers comprehensive training in business analytics, preparing students for this growing field. Leadership and Strategy: The program also emphasises leadership development and strategic thinking, ensuring graduates are equipped to lead teams and make high-impact decisions in their future careers.

Unique Selling Points of IFMR School of Business

One of the key reasons students should consider IFMR for their Integrated MBA is its strong focus on research-driven education and interdisciplinary learning.

Additionally, the programme is designed to ensure students are prepared not just academically but also professionally, with numerous internships, projects, and workshops embedded in the curriculum.

How to Prepare for the Admission Process

To stand out in the competitive admission process, applicants should focus on submitting a complete and well-prepared application. Here are a few tips:

Documents: Ensure that all required documents, such as academic transcripts, certificates, and identification, are accurate and up to date.

Ensure that all required documents, such as academic transcripts, certificates, and identification, are accurate and up to date. Extracurricular Achievements: Highlight any leadership roles, volunteer work, or extracurricular achievements that demonstrate your well-roundedness and potential as a future business leader.

Entrance Exam and Interview Preparation

Some candidates may need to take an entrance exam or attend an interview as part of the IFMR Integrated MBA admission process. Here’s how you can thoroughly prepare for both:

Review Basic Business Concepts

Brush up on key business topics, such as accounting, finance, marketing, economics, and management principles. Focus on fundamental concepts that are commonly tested in MBA entrance exams.

Utilize online resources, textbooks, or preparatory guides that are specifically designed for business entrance exams.

Quantitative Skills

Strengthen your mathematical and analytical abilities. Topics like algebra, arithmetic, geometry, probability, and data interpretation are often part of the exam.

Practice solving quantitative problems within a time limit to improve your speed and accuracy.

Verbal and Logical Reasoning

Enhance your reading comprehension, vocabulary, and grammar skills by regularly practising verbal reasoning exercises.

Work on logical reasoning problems, which may include puzzles, pattern recognition, and analytical reasoning. These will help assess your ability to think critically and solve problems logically.

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Stay updated on current global business trends, economic developments, and recent changes in industries like finance, technology, and management.

Read newspapers and business magazines, and watch business news channels to keep yourself informed.

Mock Tests and Time Management

Take mock exams to prepare yourself for the exam format and time constraints.

Analyse your performance in these tests, identify weak areas, and focus on improving them.

Interview Preparation:

Self-Reflection

Prepare to answer questions about your personal and academic background. Be ready to explain your motivations for pursuing the IFMR Integrated MBA programme.

Think about why you want to join IFMR specifically and how the programme aligns with your career goals.

Common Interview Questions

Practice answering typical MBA interview questions, such as:

Why do you want to pursue an integrated MBA at IFMR?

How does the IFMR programme fit into your long-term career aspirations?

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

Can you provide examples of your leadership experiences?

Structure your answers to be clear, concise, and well thought out, focusing on how you can contribute to IFMR’s community.

Demonstrating Fit for the Programme

Be prepared to discuss how you plan to contribute to the IFMR community through your skills, experiences, and future ambitions.

Highlight any relevant work experience, internships, extracurricular activities, or leadership roles that demonstrate your potential as a business leader.

Prepare a Personal Statement

Practice articulating your personal statement or essay topics in a conversational manner. Be prepared to elaborate on your career ambitions and academic goals and why IFMR is the ideal institution for you.

Research the Programme

Familiarise yourself with the IFMR Integrated MBA’s curriculum, faculty, and specialisations. Demonstrating knowledge of the programme during the interview will show your genuine interest and preparedness.

Body Language and Confidence

During the interview, have a good impression, have a straight posture, make direct eye contact, and speak clearly.

Practice answering questions in mock interviews with friends or mentors to build confidence and refine your delivery.

By following these detailed steps for entrance exam and interview preparation, you can significantly increase your chances of success in the IFMR Integrated MBA admission process.

What to Expect After Admission

Once admitted, students can expect a vibrant and supportive campus life at IFMR. The school fosters a collaborative environment where students can engage in academic, social, and extracurricular activities. Whether it’s participating in business clubs, joining case study competitions, or attending guest lectures by industry experts, students have numerous opportunities to develop both personally and professionally.

Academic Experience

The academic experience at IFMR is designed to challenge and inspire students. The curriculum is a blend of lectures, case studies, real-world projects, and group work, ensuring students gain a holistic understanding of business concepts. Additionally, students have the opportunity to participate in internships and consulting projects, providing valuable industry experience before they graduate.

Extracurricular and Networking Opportunities

Outside the classroom, students at IFMR have access to various networking events, seminars, and industry conferences. These events provide a platform to interact with industry leaders and alumni, which can significantly enhance career prospects. The student community at IFMR is diverse and inclusive, fostering an environment where collaboration and innovation thrive.

Conclusion

The IFMR Integrated MBA programme is an outstanding option for students looking to pursue a business education that bridges undergraduate and postgraduate learning. With admissions now open, this is the perfect time to apply and secure your place in a programme that offers rigorous academics, valuable industry connections, and a wealth of career opportunities.

IFMR is currently accepting applications for the admission cycle 2024 – 25: APPLY NOW

Seize the opportunity to join a top business school dedicated to student success and industry relevance. Apply now to secure your future! Connect with current students and IFMR GSB Integrated MBA aspirants to get an insider’s view of the journey ahead. Join:

[Official] Integrated BBA+MBA at IFMR GSB Chennai, Admissions 2025: Placements, Fees, Selection Process, Eligibility & More

