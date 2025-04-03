Pragyan, the ISO 9001 and 20121 certified annual International Techno-Managerial fest of NIT Tiruchirappalli, took place from February 20 to 23, 2024. The 21st edition, themed Panoptica: Break the Code, featured a diverse array of events, workshops, panel discussions, and guest lectures.

The festival commenced on Day 0 with an inaugural ceremony led by the chief guest of Pragyan ’25, Dr. Anbuthambi, followed by a breathtaking performance by the Ultimate Striderz.

Pragyan’s Day 1

Pragyan’s Day 1 began with the inauguration of ESI (Exhibition, Sangam, and Ingenium), setting an elegant and dynamic tone.

The day featured insightful guest lectures by Dr. Velumani and Mr. Anil Swarup, providing students with invaluable knowledge. Thrilling events like Circuitrix, Catapult Clash, and Mystica kept the campus buzzing with energy, while workshops by Samsung R&D, Upstox, and HCL Technologies offered valuable upskilling opportunities. The day concluded with a captivating Sand and Light Art performance by Vivek Patil, followed by a high-energy Tron Dance that left the audience in awe.

Pragyan’s Day 2

Day 2 carried forward the excitement with adrenaline-pumping events like the intense Old Town Road race and the high-stakes Submerge swimming competition. Thought-provoking challenges such as Clique and Clues, Roundem Up, Mystica, and Echoes of Eternity pushed participants to think creatively.

Workshops by MongoDB, Autodesk, and Siemens enriched the day with valuable learning opportunities. The evening featured an inspiring guest talk by Dr. Vijendar Singh Chauhan, a distinguished UPSC interviewer. The day concluded with a mesmerizing Hand-Shadow Art performance by Rekha Vyas, a spellbinding magic show by Poshak Dua, and a laughter-filled ventriloquist act by Satyajit Padhye.

Pragyan’s Day 3

Day 3, the pinnacle of Pragyan ‘25, drew a massive crowd with engaging workshops by Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, and Yoi Robotics. High-stakes competitions like Water Rocketry, Robowars, and Friendly Feud had participants battling for substantial cash prizes.

A fascinating guest lecture by VFX maestro Mr. Srinivas Mohan provided deep insights into the film industry. The signature debate event, Crossfire, ignited thought-provoking discussions on critical social and economic issues.

The fest concluded with a grand Valediction, paving the way for two electrifying proshows. Mysore Express delivered a high-energy performance, getting the crowd on their feet, followed by Antara Mitra, who enchanted the audience with her soulful voice, bringing Pragyan ‘25 to a spectacular close.

Pragyan ‘25 upheld its legacy, seamlessly blending learning, competition, and entertainment, creating an unforgettable experience for everyone.

