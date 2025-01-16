IFMR Graduate School of Business at Krea University offers an integrated five-year management program harmoniously integrating the expertise of five decades of business education at IFMR with liberal education at Krea University. The program has been strategically designed to develop future entrepreneurs’ and business leaders’ attitudes, values, skills and knowledge.

The student will receive the BBA degree after three years and the Integrated MBA degree after five years.

This program will enable the students to exit at various points with the following degrees.

Exit after three years: A BBA degree is awarded

Exit after four years : BBA Honours degree is awarded

Completion of five years: An Integrated MBA degree is awarded.

It allows students to fill some gaps between the stages of BBA and MBA by taking some gaps to experience time in industry, family businesses, or even as entrepreneurs.

Curriculum and Structure Divergence

The curriculum of the program is unique and designed in such a way as to make the learning process systematic and logical. The courses are in a specific sequence such that advanced classes build on foundational ones. It produces a comprehensive output but limits transfers from or to other programs.

Pedagogy

The pedagogy redefines management education in the light of academic rigour, yet with the application. Within the first three years of this program, a student covers nine terms and six courses per term, adding up to 54 compulsory courses.

Types of Courses

This curriculum provides multiple courses in several categories:

Core Courses: This includes Accounting with Tally and other courses related to general business.

Ancillary Courses: English for Business Studies and Mathematics for Business Studies that provide essential support skills.

Value-Added Courses : Ethics and Personal Values, Professional Values, and Business Strategy, which deals with wholeness development.

Skill Enhancement Courses: Programming and Negotiation deals with technical and interpersonal skills.

Ability Enhancement Courses: Conversational Skills in Modern Indian Languages to provide cultural and communication skills.

Year 3 Specializations

In the third year, students choose one specialization from the following areas with more profound knowledge through six courses specific to the selected field:

Business Management

Entrepreneurship

Managing Family Business

Business Journalism

This specialization provides students with advanced insights and practical tools relevant to their career aspirations.

Admission Procedure

The 2025 intake has 60 seats. The candidates must possess at least one of the following eligibility criteria:

SAT Scores: Aggregate scores of at least 1300 and 600 in Mathematics.

Scores : IPMAT 2024/2025: Raw scores -110 in Quantitative and Verbal sections.

Krea Aptitude Test Scores: Above 15 in all three areas: Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, and Numerical Reasoning.

Selection Process

Applications Review: Candidates are screened based on the SAT, IPMAT, or the Krea Aptitude Test score.

Personal Interviews- The candidates who qualify for the test scores will be given personal interviews to assess whether they are suitable for the required goal of the program. Interviews also evaluate reasoning, communication skills, and ethical bases.

Merit List and Offers: A merit list is made following the assessment of test scores, interview performance, and remarks from the panel. Admissions will be communicated within the approved sanctum for seats.

Key Features of the Programme

Sequential Learning Design: Courses are designed systematically, ensuring the progressive development of skills and knowledge.

Exit Option: After completing the BBA or BBA Honours degree, students can opt to exit and not pursue the Integrated MBA.

Year-Long Sabbatical: This allows the students to have industry experience in the form of a hands-on sabbatical in the industries or develop entrepreneurial ventures between the BBA and MBA stages.

Specialization Options in Year 3: Concentrated training in Business Management, Entrepreneurship, Managing Family Businesses, and Business Journalism. Ethics and Liberal Arts Integration: Specialized courses like Ethics and Conversational Skills help to integrate technical education with moral values and cultural sensitivity.

Why IFMR GSB’s Integrated Programme?

Comprehensive Curriculum: An unparalleled merger of core, ancillary, value-added, skill-enhancement and ability-enhancement courses

Holistic Pedagogy: Practical learning through programming, negotiation, and real-world problem-solving.

Industrial Experience: An unmatched sabbatical opportunity that will provide on-the-job experience.

World-class Faculty: Dedicated academicians and industry leaders to mentor students.

Career Readiness: Equipping students to take up leadership in any field.

Next Steps

Intake for 2025 will be with a capacity of only 60 seats. Don’t miss the chance to participate in this transformative journey at IFMR GSB! Apply now and save your seat.

