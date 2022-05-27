XXV Convocation of FORE School of Management, New Delhi

(L to R) Hon’ble Chief Guest Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Dr. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, Dean (Academics), Dr. Jitendra Das – Director, Dr. B.B.L Madhukar – Chairman, Dr. Vinayshil Gautam – Vice Chairman

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the FORE School of Management (FSM) in New Delhi celebrated its XXV Convocation. Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India Limited in New Delhi, attended the occasion.

Dr. Jitendra Das, Director, greeted the Chief Guest and counselled the graduating students, “Never be scared to make errors in life.” Humans are prone to making mistakes. Learn from your mistakes, don’t make the same ones again, and move on. Life is packed with hurdles, challenges, and surprises. But with hard work and a positive mindset, anyone can succeed.” He wished all recent graduates well and encouraged them to bring more honours to FORE, their alma mater.

Dr. Das presented the activity report, highlighting the achievements that FORE School achieved in 2021-22. Dr. Jitendra Das also told the audience about four new FORE Society verticals: FORE Academy of Management Education (FAME), FORE Agro-tech and Rural Management Institute (FARM), FORE Institute of Drone Technology and Research (FIDTR), and FORE Institute of Aviation Studies and Technology (FAST).

According to Dr. Das, final placements for Batch 2020-22 were faster and better. Better was demonstrated by a higher median CTC, higher company quality, and multiple job offers for students. Aside from fabulous pay packages, there has been an increase in the variety of recruiters. Summer internships for the 2020-21 school year resulted in student research papers in collaboration with faculty members; the selected articles were published in a book, “Adapting to Business During Covid-19 and Other Issues.” The book was also launched at the convocation.

“Teachers are the light of life,” remarked Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Chairman, emphasising the importance of faculty and the value of humanity. I encourage pupils to cherish teachers, embrace gratitude and humility, and recognise the value of their language and culture.” He went on to say, “Net worth is similar to Network,” referring to FORE School of Management’s large alumni base. So, create your network and strengthen your ties with FORE’s Alumni, and it may come in handy at various points in your life, whether it’s aid with placements, being a part of FORE’s faculty, or building work relationships.”

The Chief Guest, Mr. Suresh Narayanan expressed his thoughts to the graduating students “The world is experiencing significant geopolitical concerns in the aftermath of the pandemic.” To deal with this type of situation, one must focus on the 4-A Principle, which stands for Attitude to life, work, and aspiration in adverse conditions; Agility – the ability of your muscles to move when stimulated in the right direction; Adaptability – adapt to circumstances by renewing your skill sets; and Anticipation. So, incorporate the notion of clarity into your lives.” He also stated that “courage to do things better” is “one of the defining attributes of a successful leader.”

While proposing a vote of gratitude, Dr. Vinayshil Gautam, Vice-Chairman, encouraged students to be true to themselves in all situations because time will teach them diverse lessons from the classroom to real life. “More things are worked by prayer than this world dreams of,” he said at the end of the convocation.

