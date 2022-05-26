A wide avenue of possibilities with Manav Rachna University and Institute of Analytics, UK

The contemporary times boast of some class apart innovations. Technology has gained primal importance in the present age and has changed the facet of things as we knew them in the past. Herein, the question of the digital age and how it has transitioned mundane lives comes into play. The way technology has gained a pervasive and all-encompassing role in our lives can be easily recognized through the different ways in which it impacts multiple sectors. In this regard, technology plays a vital role in positively influencing business and management, thereby giving rise to the field of business analytics. Harboring on the very importance of this, Manav Rachna University has partnered with the reputed Institute of Analytics- the Global Body of Analytics, UK.

The Institute of Analytics is a global Professional Body of reputed analytics and data science professionals situated worldwide. It is based in the UK. An association with the Institute of Analytics ensures that students have access to the global job market and can embark upon amazing career opportunities. Besides this, the students get hands-on training on different analytical methods and contemporary tools. In addition, students learn the viable application of the said tools and techniques to solve business problems and arrive at holistic solutions. Association with IOA benefits the students in multiple ways like gaining hands-on training on analytics modules from IOA, earning a dual qualification in the degree programme, getting an affiliate membership from IOA, learning from professional trainers from ISDC & IOA and getting enhanced career opportunities in India and abroad.

In addition to the association with the Institute of Analytics, Manav Rachna boasts of 28-h index for quality publications as per the SCOPUS database. Manav Rachna has also been accorded with the QS I-Gauge overall Diamond rating. Moreover, the institute also was awarded the ‘Outstanding University/ Institute in Learning Initiative and Skill Development 2021’ Award during the New Normal Education Leadership Awards and Summit 2021.

Pursuing MBA degree in Business Analytics from Manav Rachna has multiple other advantages like exposure to the state-of-the-art data visualization tools, getting hands-on experience in the industry by learning under the mentorship of the industry experts, exposure to live projects and internships, a continuous evaluation process that ensures that learning remains intact and much more. Besides this, the Manav Rachna classroom adopts an experiential learning approach, thereby using different pedagogical means like exercises, case studies, field visits, lab exercises, research projects, and work-integrated activities. Students also get a diverse outlook through the student exchange program.

Manav Rachna also offers MBA Dual Specialization with an industry-specific approach. Some of the specialization options available for students are Finance, Events and Media, Marketing, Human Resource and Organizational Behavior, International Business, Information System, Business Analytics, Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management, Operations Management, Banking and Insurance Management, Aviation Management, Healthcare Management, and Waste Management.

Besides this, the institute boasts of a stellar placement rate. The alumni base of FMS, Manav Rachna is spread globally. Most of the alumni members have adopted eminent leadership positions in organizations of repute. Some of the recurring industry leaders who t have held placement drives in Manav Rachna are Amazon, IBM, EY, ICICI Bank, Airtel, Indiabulls, American Express, HT Media, KPMG, Fortis, Copal Partners, Bank of America, BYJU’s, Zomato, Ericsson, among the many others.

Manav Rachna is now accepting applications from students across different programmes. From management and engineering, to even humanities, Manav Rachna offers well-rounded and comprehensive programs that open up the wide arena of possibilities for students to build the foundation of their careers.

