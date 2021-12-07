Full-Time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) AY 2022-23 FORE School of Management, New Delhi

If you have been looking to find the perfect doctoral-level programme to gain advanced expertise in a specific area of management that is supplemented adequately by monetary assistance. In that case, the Foundation for Organisational Research and Education (FORE) School of Management, New Delhi, invites applications for its 2022- batch of full-time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM). Approved by AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), the programme is specially curated to attract academically dexterous students determined to produce and propagate high-quality and innovative research in management.

The sweeping expansion and appeal of management education in India have also come to be accompanied by a corresponding need for well-trained and excellent researchers and academicians. The fully-funded FPM programme redress this particular dearth by giving deserving candidates the chance to be acquainted with an array of theoretical and methodological tools to analyze and deconstruct complex data and generate novel research. FORE School of Management provides FPM for Economics and Business Policy, Finance and Accounting, Information Technology, Marketing, Organisational Behaviour & Human Resource, Quantitative Techniques and Operations Management, International Business, Communication, and Strategy.

Apart from the regular stipend provided to the scholar, which is Rs. 36,500/- per month for the first two years and Rs. 41,500/- per month during the third and the fourth year of the program, respectively, FPM also makes available Rs. 1.5 lakh after the completion of a year for scholars to go for international conferences to present their research papers and attend workshops. In addition to this, the scholars can also utilize an annual contingency grant of Rs. 15,000/- in their third and fourth year for purchasing books, gadgets, etc. or other requirements associated with their fieldwork.

The maximum duration of the program for availing fellowship is four years.

To apply to the FORE FPM programme, candidates must visit http://fpmadmissions.fsm.ac.in/register. The last date for the same is December 13, 2021. If the candidate has completed Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), the same must be recognized as equivalent to MBA by AIU (Association of Indian Universities) and approved by AICTE.

The FORE Entrance Test (FET), an MCQ based exam pertaining to management, will be conducted on December 17, while the research proposal presentation will take place 3 days later, on December 20. Candidates who have appeared for examinations like CAT/GATE/GRE/GMAT/JRF-UGC/CSIR and have valid scores (up to the last 2 years) may skip the FET. The shortlisting of the applicants will be done based on their academic record, performance in CAT/GATE/GRE/GMAT/JRF-UGC/CSIR/FET and the research proposal presentation for a final selection interview that will be conducted on December 23. Selected candidates will be notified regarding the results by December 29. The last date to accept the admission offer will be January 10, 2022. The registration and inauguration of the programme will happen in June/July 2022.

