“A Great Blend Of Pedagogy, Experienced Teachers And A Robust Industry Connect” – Student Testimonial By Divya Shubham From FORE School Of Management

Describe your FORE journey. What made you choose it?

In 2020 while COVID-19 disrupted the world, I was about 5 years into my professional journey as a corporate lawyer. I was at a stage in my career where I wanted to augment my skill set with relevant business and management concepts, which could help me reach leadership positions. This was when I started looking out for the right MBA program- especially designed for mid-level executives. I found a perfect Executive MBA program at FORE with a great blend of pedagogy, experienced teachers, and a robust industry connection. In the last 1 year or so, I found the program with a unique amalgamation of courses and case studies tailored for working professionals like me. The placement process in the college saw all the major companies visiting our campus and most of us getting the right jobs against our fitment.

What transformation did you see in yourself post completing your course?

I feel I have been exposed to holistic business learning in last 1 year, which has helped me learn key business concepts in Finance, Marketing and Consulting. I certainly feel more ready today to dive into the corporate world and use my unique skill set of being a lawyer who is now well acquainted with many business tools at my disposal. The course has helped me learn multiple tools in Business Management, which can help me break down the most complex of problems into simple building blocks while always having a keen eye for detail.

How did FORE contribute to your journey to be placed at Infosys?

At FORE, I had the opportunity to learn from some of the best professors who emphasize critical concepts in all subjects and their application in real-life scenarios. The classroom teaching involved a blend of case studies from real-world, number-crunching, and encouraged students to bring their perspectives.

How did Infosys come into the plan? Could you describe your role to us?

As a lawyer, I have been lucky to be involved in solving complex issues in legal and contract management. With the finance, marketing, and ops concepts that I learned in FORE, I felt that I was now more equipped to break complex problems down into smaller and simple building blocks. And due to this, choosing consulting as my career was an easy choice. And, Infosys- which is a regular recruiter from our college became an obvious choice. My role at Infosys will be of a consultant where I shall be part of the pre-sales team wherein I shall be involved in different project phases, including problem definition, effort estimation, diagnosis, solution generation, design and deployment, etc.

What did you like the most about your curriculum? [Why should one study PGDM (Executive) at FORE, according to you?]

The environment in FORE allows students to work on at least 2-3 projects each quarter and encourages a lot of critical thinking and debate with fellow students and professors. The institute had many sessions with industry business leaders and live projects in companies, which gave us a lot of industrial exposure. FORE also conducted personality improvement sessions before placement season, which can help a student find the correct job-skill fitment. These things helped me upscale myself in terms of business smarts and knowledge, which ultimately helped me land my dream job. This exposure to multiple projects and interactions with business leaders is what I cherish the most.

A message to your juniors?

I would ask my juniors to focus on just 3 things- a) Identify your area of interest in the first couple of months in your MBA program. Once it is identified, try to maximize your learning in that area, b) Read books- our library is rich with many business books. Please leverage the facility to learn as much as you can, and c) Do not miss classes- we have some of the best professors, which means learning in classroom set up can be very quick, especially as our teachers encourage us to be better versions of ourself.

