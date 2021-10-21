FORE School of Management Opens Applications For Management Batch 2022-24

FORE School of Management, a New Delhi based premium Business School opens applications for the admissions of the 2-year Full-time PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) Program for the batch 2022-24.

Programme offered are

Post Graduate Diploma In Management (PGDM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (International Business) PGDM (IB)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Financial Management) PGDM (FM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Big Data Analytics) PGDM (BDA)

Last date to apply is Dec 20, 2021, till 23.59 PM.

Applications open for admissions in the 31st batch of PGDM, 16th Batch of PGDM (IB), 5th batch of PGDM(FM) and 3rd batch of PGDM (BDA) for the upcoming session. This year the total number of seats is 420 (180 for the PGDM programme; 120 for PGDM IB; 60 for PGDM FM and PGDM BDA).

International Accreditation: Located in the heart of the capital city of India, in Qutub Institutional area amidst premium institutes like IIT Delhi, JNU, IIFT, Indian Statistical Institute, FORE School of Management is among very few B schools in India Accredited by SAQS.

Diversity: For the batch 2021-23, Students of the current batch are from 24 different states of India with a fair representation of 35% female students, 38% from engineering while 62% from non-engineering backgrounds with varied academics – 31% from commerce, 13%, 9%, and 8% from management, science, and arts respectively.

Placement: Known for its steady placement record FORE School has been able to manage its standard despite an increase in batch and overall dull economy. For the batch 2019-21, the Average CTC offered was INR 10.7 LPA & Highest was INR 27 LPA. 39% role offered in IT/ITeS along with 22% in BFSI sector and so on. The highest CTC 27 Lakh per annum was offered in Consulting & Research. Top recruiters are EY, KPMG, Deloitte, GEP, ZS, Genpact, DELL, Gartner, Accenture, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, JLL, TATA Power, Dalmia, Indiamart and so on.

Application fees: For online application submission, candidates need to pay Rs. 1,947 for 1 programme; 2,950 for 2 programmes; 3,894 for 3 programmes and 4,130 for 4 Programmes (Including 18% GST) through either Credit/Debit Card or Net Banking. The shortlisted candidates will be informed by email and SMS.

One can apply online. (https://admissions.fsm.ac.in/) For more information, contact [email protected]; 011-41242415; 011-26569996.

Alumni: Over 6000+ alumni are spread across the globe, countries like the USA, UK, Australia, Singapore and others.

FORE School of Management: Established in 1981, with over 6000 alumni in the past 40 years, the FORE School of Management ranked 43 by NIRF Ranking 2021. Presently FORE offers 2-year full-time programmes in PGDM, PGDM IB, FM & BDA; Full-time Executive PGDM and Full-Time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) programme.

To know more about PGDM @ FORE, Join: [Official] FORE School of Management, New Delhi Admissions 2022-24 | PaGaLGuY

