Why is FORE School considered a ‘Talent Mine’ by recruiters? Accolades, Awards, SIPs and Placements: Journey @ FORE 

Despite a slowdown, 136 recruiters, of which 58 were new recruiters, rolled out multiple offers to the batch of 355 students at FORE School. IT/ITES made 39% of the offers, BFSI made 22%, Research & Consulting made 21%, and the FMCG/FMCD/Automobile industry made 10%.

The placement report for the PGDM, PGDM (International Business) & PGDM (Financial Management), batches 2019-21 at FORE School of Management, New Delhi, includes offers from recruiters such as Amazon, Cognizant, Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Dell, Deloitte, ITC, HCL, Asian Paint, GEP, and Nestle.

There were 22 PPOs available. Top offers came from the consulting, FMCG, power & energy, and information technology sectors, among others.

Consulting and research sectors offered the highest remuneration of Rs. 27 LPA CTC, followed by Marketing at Rs. 24 LPA. Operations and IT received the highest CTC of Rs. 20 LPA, while HR and Finance received Rs. 17 LPA and Rs. 15 LPA, respectively.

This year’s average remuneration has been Rs.10.7 LPA. As a result, the steady placement trend continued, and recruiters retained the label of ‘talent mine.

So why do recruiters find FORE as a ‘Talent Mine’?

According to Prof. Rajneesh Chauhan, Dean, Corporate Relations at FORE School of Management, it has been the ‘quality of candidates’ and ‘skill set that to a great extent matches the dynamic demands of the industry as per the recruiter’s feedback.

Key areas of growth have been fintech, healthcare management and data analytics, and as a result, a curriculum that inclines with the new industry requirements was devised at FORE. Again with the recruiter’s feedback and the experienced faculty team with past corporate and industry exposure.

Rich in Diversity – profiles, specialisations, gender and culture.

The batch, which included students with diverse specialisations such as marketing (44 percent), finance (24 percent), international business (17 percent), operations (5 percent), human resources (5 percent), and information technology (5 percent), was also diverse in terms of cultural, gender, and profile, with 48 percent female students and 52 percent males. Non-engineering (49%) was the most common educational background, followed by Commerce (22%), Arts (14%), Science (11%), and Others (4 percent).

A significant 49 percent of the batch had prior work experience, while 51 percent were first-time employees.

Students were recommended to critically evaluate the role before accepting offers, as the first offer is not always the best offer. According to Prof. Chauhan, this allows for a stronger and well-thought-out bond between the student and the recruiter rather than going for the first or highest offer.

Some of the companies wherein the students were placed included Asian Paints, ITC, Nestle, Cremica, Nivea, Maruti Suzuki, Royal Enfield, Hero, Jindal Steel and Power, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, Deloitte, KPMG, EY, DHL, Viacom 18, HCL, Capgemini, and Amazon among others. The profiles offered included Executive Trainee and Management Trainee across diverse areas such as Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain, Human Capital etc.

PPO & SIP for the batch 2020-22: Highest SIP offered was Rs. 2 Lakh for 2 months, with offers from HSBC, ITC, GEP, Zycus, Capgemini, Asian paints, UB, DHL etc. and PPOs offered were 22 in numbers for 2019-2021 batch.

Incidentally, students at FORE had undertaken 2 SIPs of which one with corporate and other being under the mentor-ship of faculty. Many Research papers extracted from last year SIP’s have been published in many renowned national and international journals.

In addition to summer internships, various online live projects helped the students at FORE gain vital practical exposure. More than 100 corporates interacted with the students through webinars, sessions and summits conducted by the institute and its students’ Committees.

FOREians’ Achievements

The students at FORE kept their winning streak intact even through the virtual events held during the pandemic by winning many competitions organised by IIMs (Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Ranchi, Indore, Nagpur, Rohtak and Lucknow), IITs (Delhi, Kanpur, Bombay and Roorkee), Symbiosis, IIFT, New Delhi, FMS Delhi, XLRI Jamshedpur, MDI Gurgaon, TISS Mumbai, NIT Trichy and SRCC, and other reputed business schools and corporate houses.

FORE’s students have been participating in several prominent competitions. In 2020 and 2021, FOREians won 120 prizes & positions in various competitions across prominent These wins have helped students showcase their profiles for internships and consequent placements. In some cases, these tangible achievements have helped students expedite their placements significantly.

