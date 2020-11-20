XLRI to accept GRE and GMAT Scores for the Executive PGDM [General] Program

One of the premier B-Schools in India, Xavier School of Management (XLRI), will accept the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) scores besides the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) and the institute’s test – Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) scores for admission to its flagship program – Executive PGDM [General] from this year onwards.

The school has extended the GMAT scores acceptance period to five years. The GMAT score is valid from December 1, 2015, to December 31, 2020.

Executive PGDM [General] program

Admissions are open for the fifteen-month full-time residential General Management Programme EXECUTIVE PGDM (GENERAL). The last date for registration is 30th November 2020.

The program has received various prestigious accreditations, including AMBA, AICTE.

Design

The executive PGDM (General) program will focus on reinforcing the proficiencies of practicing managers and stimulate their career paths. The course will give them exposure to modern trends, tools, and techniques in management.

The program comes with Core and Optional/Elective courses customized to expedite the careers of experienced professionals.

The course will provide the essentials of management education with the flexibility of individual exploration in their chosen areas of interest.

A three-month field-based training in a functional area is a part of the curriculum.

Eligibility

Candidates with a recognized bachelor’s degree of minimum three years duration in any discipline with at least five years of work experience in managerial/supervisory capacity by March 31, 2021.

PGDM (GMP) candidates may choose to apply through XAT 2021 or GMAT.

XLRI

Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur is a privately managed premier

institute in India. The institute was founded in 1949 by Fr Quinn Enright, S.J. in the ‘steel city’ of Jamshedpur (www.xlri.ac.in).

In the past seventy years, XLRI has evolved as a top-ranking business management school of international repute with a broad portfolio of management programs and research publications.

You can find XLRI alumni spread across the globe.

They hold responsible business leadership positions in their organizations. XLRI has been committed to augmenting the professional growth and management of several organizations and institutions across industry sectors.

Awards and recognitions

XLRI is proud to have a few prestigious International Accreditations.

AACSB – The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business

AMBA – Association of MBAs.

National Board of Accreditation (NBA) accreditation

The Director’s tidings

Father. P. Christie S.J., Director, XLRI – Xavier School of Management said that knowledge and continuous learning is the mainstay of progressive organizations.

XLRI has addressed this thirst for knowledge on its way to becoming a learning organization.

The institute has educed a fifteen-month consolidated program in general management with a mission to present practising managers with a significant exposure to theoretical foundations in management and to provide them a comprehensive dimension to business.

The course will not only equip the executives with tools and techniques to function effectively but also shoulder greater responsibilities in the future as they move up the organizational hierarchy.

Candidates can register for the course at:

https://www.xlri.ac.in/info/pgdm-gmp/index.html

For more information, please contact:

