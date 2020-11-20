COMMUNIQUÉ 2020 – ANNUAL MEDIA CONCLAVE of XIMB

Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar presents Communiqué 2020 – The Annual Media Conclave. 2020 has been the year of innovation, reconnection, and overcoming hurdles through unity. The pandemic has opened up new trails of ideas across multiple avenues. Life has moved online, and keeping up with the new normal, so have we. Communiqué 2020 is all set to go live on 22nd November with an inspiring panel of the biggest names in media and business.

Communiqué saw its inception in 2014. The first edition had speakers lay out their thoughts on ‘Digital Media: Empowering Customers and facilitating Mangers for the future.’ Fast forward to 2019, and the theme was ‘Evolution of Media: The Nexus of Brand Transformation’ which saw Mr. Bibhu Ranjan Mishra, Associate Editor, Business Standard, Mr. Yuvraj Mehta, Head, Corporate Brand Management and Communications, Larsen & Turbo, Mr. Digvijay Shekhawat, Senior VP, Ogilvy, and Mr. Manish Jhaveri, Senior Creative Consultant, IBD, and Da Cunhas share their thoughts on the evolution of media through time and how it has impacted brands and branding. Getting better with time like wine, Communiqué has become a part of the legacy of XIMB.



Communiqué 2020 revolves around the theme- ‘Brand Storytelling.’ The 7th edition of the conclave brings you a chance to take a peek behind the scenes of what makes a great brand. Human beings are hardwired to be drawn towards great stories. In her book ‘Wired for Story,’ Lisa Cron says that a story is crucial for evolution, more so than opposable thumbs; opposable thumbs let us hang on while stories tell us what to hang on to. The Norse coined the term ‘Brand,’ which meant ‘to burn.’ It implied a sense of permanence, a mark that will stand the test of time. Over the years, and perhaps long before the time of any human alive today, countless brands have come and gone. Some have stayed alive in memory, while others have been erased, never to be remembered again. The one thing that these brands have in common is that they have managed to ride the tides of time, either physically or in memory, with their ability to connect with the audience.



Communiqué 2020 has an awe-inspiring panel consisting of Mr. Nilesh Mahajan, VP, Reliance Jio, Mr. Bodh Deb, VP & Branch Head, AutumnGREY, Mr. Shahbaaz Mohammed, Senior Brand Manager, Zydus Wellness Ltd., and Mr. Prashant Aneja, Senior Brand Manager, Flipkart. These industry giants will share their insights about what goes into telling a story that keeps our eyes transfixed on the screen even during those tiny moments between programs. With fewer words and more story, innovation, and ever-evolving ideas, these esteemed panelists have cracked the code behind ‘Brand Storytelling.’ Communiqué 2020 will be a melting pot of ideas and inspiration and has a lot in store for anyone looking to unveil the secrets behind their genius.

For more information please contact:

IlluminatiX, Media & PR Cell of XIMB

Email: media@ximb.ac.in

Phone No: 9692520033

