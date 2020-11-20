Osmania University’s CPGET 2020 Dates Declared

HomeMBA Articles
    Osmania University’s Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests or (CPGET) 2020 dates are out. The dates have been delayed by the authorities, but finally, the dates have been released.

    The exams that were going to be held from the 31st October 2020 to 9th  November are now going to be conducted after 1st December 2020. The authorities have also stated on the official website that the registration for application will be started soon.

    The CPGET 2020 application window is also said to reopen soon, and students who could not or did not register earlier can also apply now by registering and paying the late fee of Rs 500 to appear for the entrance test.

    The application form has to be submitted on or before 21st November along with the late fee of Rs. 2,000.

    The official website also provides students with the facility to check the application fee payment status, the latest news regarding the entrance test and the syllabus along with the exam pattern.

    The detailed brochure of the exam is available on the website, and it is important and beneficial for the candidates. The new schedule for the exams will also be posted shortly.

    Specialisations at Osmania University for post-graduation

    In Osmania University, candidates can apply for specialisations such as MA, M. Sc and M. Com under the postgraduate degrees. The university also offers PG Diploma courses and 5- year integrated programmes such as MA, M. Sc, and MBA to the students.

    The university offers various courses in different languages, Arts, Commerce, and Science. The eligibility criteria and minimum qualifications required for these courses are also available on the official website. 

    The application process for CPGET 2020

    To appear for the entrance test, the candidate has to first fill the application form. For this, the candidate needs to visit the official website, i.e.  tscpget.com and register himself/ herself.

    The candidate can fill the CPGET application form and upload all the necessary documents for the entrance test. The applicant can then pay the CPGET 2020 application fees and submit the form. Applications for CPGET 2020 are through online mode only. 

    Colleges accepting the CPGET score

    After clearing the entrance exam, the candidate can apply to various colleges that accept the test score. Those colleges/ universities are as follows:

    • Osmania University
    • Satavahana University
    • Kakatiya University
    • Telangana University
    • Mahatma Gandhi University
    • Palamuru University and
    • Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

