XIME Bangalore 2019 Placement Highlights; Highest Salary Package at Rs. 16.50 Lakhs

The Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) Bangalore is the first of the total three campuses of XIME. It is also regarded as the best XIME institute and one of the top MBA colleges accepting XAT score.

The establishment of XIME is rooted in the vision to groom future business leaders through not just quality education, but also by inducing the moral and ethical values and shedding light on the relevant social issues.

The 2020 year will mark the 29th year of XIME Bangalore and over these years, this B-school has only experienced growth.

One way to assess XIME Bangalore’s growth is through the latest placement statistics and reports. Check the 2019 Placement Highlights, Highest and Average Salary Packages and the Placement Process below.

Placement Process Every year, more than 50 companies and organizations visit XIME Bangalore for recruitment purposes. XIME Bangalore maintains a 92+ percentage placement record every year. The highest, average salary packages also improve with every passing year.

While the placement percentage saw a decline in 2018, the highest salary package saw a sharp rise from Rs. 11 Lakhs to Rs. 16.50 Lakhs in 2019. The average salary figures also upgraded from Rs.6 Lakhs in the previous years to Rs. 7.04 Lakhs in 2019.

Quick Facts: 2019 Placement Highlights

Total Batch Strength 170 Students Placed 160 Placement Percentage 94.2% HIghest Salary Package Rs. 16.50 Lakhs Average Salary Rs. 7.04 Lakhs Gender Diversity Male- 56% Female- 44%

Placement Process: A Step by Step Insight

The Placement season of XIME Bangalore begins each year in December. Companies can visit the XIME Bangalore campus to conduct a Pre-Placement Talk for the benefit of the students and the company as well since the students get to know about the organization more effectively. The organizations visiting the campus for a PPT have the maximum chance of getting an advantageous slot during the final placements. If any company desires to send a Pre-Placement Offer based on the candidate profile or through Summer Internship engagement, they must send the PPOs before December. Interested organizations must get in touch with the Faculty Placement Coordinators or the Central Placement Office of the XIME Bangalore. Companies can also write and send an email at placements@xime.org. XIME Bangalore follows the policy of ‘one student, one placement’.

Top Past Recruiters

Find the partial list of top companies recruiting XIME Bangalore graduates in the final placement season.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Oracle, Ceat, IndusInd Bank, Sonata, Bosch, OYO, Wipro, KPMG, Hyundai, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, PWC, Hitachi, Deloitte, TCS, Voltas, Boeing, Airtel, Federal Bank, South Indian Bank, Zomato, Mercedes Benz, VKC, AO Smith, Team Lease and many other top companies have visited and recruited XIME Bangalore students.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for XIME Admission Queries 2020-22

Read More