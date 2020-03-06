Why choose BITS Pilani for MBA? Check Salient Features and Fee Structure for 2019-20

MBA students, experts and the national rankings of many organizations regard the Pilani campus of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) as one the best colleges to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in North India.

Located in Rajasthan, BITS Pilani as an institute for Science and Technology is amongst the best institutes in the country. However, when it comes to management education, aspirants often ponder upon questions like “How good is BITS Pilani for MBA?” or even if it is good, “Is it worth getting an MBA from BITS Pilani?”.

Find out the salient features of an MBA from BITS Pilani, the fee structure for 2019-20 that will help the MBA aspirants decide whether BITS Pilani is their dream MBA college or not.

MBA Fee Structure

The MBA degree is offered by the Department of Management of BITS Pilani. The total first-year fee for the MBA programme of BITS Pilani is around Rs. 5.43 Lakhs. The fee of the MBA programme is subject to annual revision and spiral. The below-listed fee figures will change and increase for the next academic year up to 15%. BITS Pilani will not increase the fee figures beyond the 15% ceiling.

Candidates confirming the final admission will have to make the payment at the starting of the first semester.

Admission Fees– The First-year admission fee is Rs. 39,800

Semester Fees

First Semester Rs. 1,78,000 Second Semester Rs. 1,78,000 Summer Term Rs. 62,300 Student Union Charge Rs. 450 per annum Student Aid Cost Rs. 225 per annum Health Insurance Rs. 500 per annum

Hostel Fees

The on-campus students will have to pay Rs. 12,900 respectively for both first and second semesters. The summer term hostel charge is Rs. 6,450 for the 2019-20 academic year.

Other Fees

First Semester Rs. 12,000 Second Semester Rs. 12,000 Institute Caution Deposit (Refundable) Rs. 3,000 Mess & Electricity Cost First Semester- Rs. 10,000 Second Semester- Rs. 10,000 Summer Term- Rs. 5,000

Note- the mess advance is also refundable.

Why choose BITS Pilani for MBA?

One of the few private institutes to receive the tag of Institution of Eminence from the Ministry of HRD, the Government of India.

Huge campus spread across 328 acres.

The library is spread across 65 thousand sq ft.

Continuously ranks amongst the best private B-schools in India.

The WEEK’s latest 2019 ranking lists BITS Pilani amongst the top 30 B-Schools in India.

Rigorous, Innovative, Practical, Industry-Relevant course.

Summer Internship and Practice School Internship opportunities.

Wonderful Placement opportunities with attractive salary packages.

A wide array of Elective options to choose from in the second year.

Specialization offered in 5 contemporary fields.

Special Department of Management computer lab specifically meant for the management domain.

Each BITS Pilani hostel includes common provisions for water purifiers, solar water purifiers, fully furnished rooms with high-speed internet connectivity, common rooms with TV and telephone.

Sports Facilities- Multiple grounds and courts for playing basketball, cricket, football, hockey, volleyball and other athletic sports. Provision and facilities are also present for indoor games like chess, carrom, table tennis, badminton among others.

Vibrant campus life with an emphasis on cultural and social activities.

BITS Pilani MBA 2020-22 Admissions – PaGaLGuY

Read More