Home Articles
  • Articles

    • Why choose BITS Pilani for MBA? Check Salient Features and Fee Structure for 2019-20

    Posted on by Vasudha

    MBA students, experts and the national rankings of many organizations regard the Pilani campus of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) as one the best colleges to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in North India.

    Located in Rajasthan, BITS Pilani as an institute for Science and Technology is amongst the best institutes in the country. However, when it comes to management education, aspirants often ponder upon questions like “How good is BITS Pilani for MBA?” or even if it is good, “Is it worth getting an MBA from BITS Pilani?”.

    Find out the salient features of an MBA from BITS Pilani, the fee structure for 2019-20 that will help the MBA aspirants decide whether BITS Pilani is their dream MBA college or not.

    MBA Fee Structure

    The MBA degree is offered by the Department of Management of BITS Pilani. The total first-year fee for the MBA programme of BITS Pilani is around Rs. 5.43 Lakhs. The fee of the MBA programme is subject to annual revision and spiral. The below-listed fee figures will change and increase for the next academic year up to 15%. BITS Pilani will not increase the fee figures beyond the 15% ceiling.

    Candidates confirming the final admission will have to make the payment at the starting of the first semester.

    Admission Fees– The First-year admission fee is Rs. 39,800

    Semester Fees

    First Semester Rs. 1,78,000
    Second Semester Rs. 1,78,000
    Summer Term Rs. 62,300
    Student Union Charge Rs. 450 per annum
    Student Aid Cost Rs. 225 per annum
    Health Insurance Rs. 500 per annum

    Hostel Fees

    The on-campus students will have to pay Rs. 12,900 respectively for both first and second semesters. The summer term hostel charge is Rs. 6,450 for the 2019-20 academic year.

    Other Fees

    First Semester Rs. 12,000
    Second Semester Rs. 12,000
    Institute Caution Deposit (Refundable) Rs. 3,000
    Mess & Electricity Cost First Semester- Rs. 10,000

    Second Semester- Rs. 10,000

    Summer Term- Rs. 5,000

    Note- the mess advance is also refundable.

    Why choose BITS Pilani for MBA?

    • One of the few private institutes to receive the tag of Institution of Eminence from the Ministry of HRD, the Government of India.
    • Huge campus spread across 328 acres.
    • The library is spread across 65 thousand sq ft.
    • Continuously ranks amongst the best private B-schools in India.
    • The WEEK’s latest 2019 ranking lists BITS Pilani amongst the top 30 B-Schools in India.
    • Rigorous, Innovative, Practical, Industry-Relevant course.
    • Summer Internship and Practice School Internship opportunities.
    • Wonderful Placement opportunities with attractive salary packages.
    • A wide array of Elective options to choose from in the second year.
    • Specialization offered in 5 contemporary fields.
    • Special Department of Management computer lab specifically meant for the management domain.
    • Each BITS Pilani hostel includes common provisions for water purifiers, solar water purifiers, fully furnished rooms with high-speed internet connectivity, common rooms with TV and telephone.
    • Sports Facilities- Multiple grounds and courts for playing basketball, cricket, football, hockey, volleyball and other athletic sports. Provision and facilities are also present for indoor games like chess, carrom, table tennis, badminton among others.
    • Vibrant campus life with an emphasis on cultural and social activities.

    BITS Pilani MBA 2020-22 Admissions – PaGaLGuY

    Read Next

    Placement Report 2018-2020 | NIBM Pune
    The National Institute of Bank Management is one of the finest institutes in the country offering an MBA equivalent degree in Banking and Financial Services. Located in a scenic valley in Pune, Maharashtra, the NIBM was established by the Reserve Bank of India in 1969. Since then, the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course
    In Uncategorized  ·  2 days ago
    SIESCOMS Students Speak #3
    Apurva Sadhale (PGDM 2019-21) After completing my BA from Fergusson I started prepping for my MBA entrance exams. I knew that after coming from such a reputed college I had to get into a management college of the same caliber. That’s when I got to know about SIES College of Management Studies. Studying here in
    In Uncategorized  ·  2 days ago
    K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai provides excellent opportunities in Part-Time Masters
    In this 21st century world and especially, in a country like India where the population is exploding, the young generation finds it an extreme necessity to seek employment in this competitive era. In this level-headed struggles, most of the jobs in corporate sectors demand at least Post-Graduate qualifications. In the meantime, youths are also in
    In Uncategorized  ·  18 hours ago
    Crescendo at ISB&M
    International School of Business and Media is widely acknowledged to be one of the finest educational institutions in Pune, having always pushed its students to enhance their knowledge and ability. ISB&M offers 2 years full-time Career – Oriented dual specialization PGDM programme, approved by AICTE in Marketing, Finance, HR, IRM SCOM (only for Engineers), Media
    In Uncategorized  ·  12 hours ago
    Why choose BITS Pilani for MBA? Check Salient Features and Fee Structure for 2019-20
    MBA students, experts and the national rankings of many organizations regard the Pilani campus of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) as one the best colleges to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in North India. Located in Rajasthan, BITS Pilani as an institute for Science and Technology is amongst the best
    In Uncategorized  ·  in 5 hours