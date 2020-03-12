IMS Ghaziabad 2019 Placement Summary; Highest package upto Rs. 19.95 LPA

The Placement record of an MBA class and institute reflects the competence of the Business School in several aspects. The soaring salary packages not only demonstrates the capability of the students but also indicates the distinction of the faculty, infrastructure and plethora of opportunities presented by the management institute. All leading MBA institutes have exemplary placement records to hint at the high standards of the B-school.

The Institute of Management Studies or IMS situated in Ghaziabad is amongst those Business Schools that can flaunt an excellent and consistent placement track record. As IMS Ghaziabad puts it perfectly, the absolute efficiency of a management institute lies in recognition of the students in the industry.

The latest placement report of the 2017-2019 PGDM batch released by IMS Ghaziabad echoes the time to time progress of the institute. More than 165 firms visited the campus in 2019 to take part in the final placement process and offered over 360 job offers to the IMS students.

While the highest salary package (for the class of 2019) from an international firm saw a sharp increase to 19.95 LPA, the domestic firm salary offer saw a downfall from the previous years’ 15 LPA. The average salary package also saw an increase from Rs. 5.6 LPA of 2018 batch to Rs. 6.1 LPA for the class of 2019.

Quick Facts: 2017-19 Batch Placement Stats

Total Number of Job Offers 367 Total Companies 166 New Companies 50 Highest Salary Package International- Rs. 19.95 LPA Domestic- Rs. 10 LPA Average Salary Package Rs. 6.1 LPA

Sector-Wise Offers

Companies offering high profile jobs to the IMS Ghaziabad students are part of the following sectors.

Banking

Consumer Durables

Finance

Manufacturing

FMCG

Insurance

Consulting

Automobile

Retail

Logistics

Information Technology

Telecom among others.

Top Recruiters

The leading firms offering jobs to the PGDM students of 2017-19 include eminent brands such as Buoy, Uniqlo, ITC, Indicaa Group, Squareyards, Nestle, Berger Paints, Byjus, Godrej, Bajaj Finserv, Amul, Saint Gobain, Marico, E&Y, HFFC, Federal Bank and hundred other companies.

Indicaa offered the highest international salary package of Rs. 19.95 LPA, followed by Rs. 15 LPA package of Square Yards. BYJUs made the highest domestic offer at Rs. 10 LPA which is closely followed by the Rs. 9.57 LPA package of Federal Bank.

IMS Ghaziabad Placement Process

The curriculum of the Post Graduate Diploma in Management Courses are modelled on contemporary business practices that allow a comprehensive understanding of the management sector.

IMS Ghaziabad’s Placement Cell or the Corporate Resource Center operates as a happy medium between students, faculty and the corporate world. It is responsible for facilitating industry interactions through career counselling and guest lectures, industry support, requirement based education, organizing interviews & training for placements.

Pre-Placement Talk (PPT): The Pre-Placement Talk is a vital synergy of students and organizations to know about the job vacancy, description selection process, compensation and admissible information of a company up-close.

Final Placement Process & Rules

IMS Ghaziabad emphasizes the qualitative placement of the students.

The Placement Season annually commences in October.

Most of the firms prefer a minimum CGPA of 6.75 for the participants.

The students sign an undertaking before appearing for the interview rounds.

IMS Ghaziabad follows a ‘one student, one placement offer’ policy. After a student receives a job offer, he/she becomes ineligible to sit for other companies’ interviews.

Complying with all the rules and criteria of companies is a compulsory requirement for the students.

For Companies

IMS Ghaziabad will make all the necessary arrangements for the selection process and other requirements. Organisations are to send the confirmation of the participation in the placement process in advance. Companies can drop a request for sending the resumes of the students in their preferred format.

The companies must send the recruitment process, details of the job and the organizations.

After the final selection of students, the firms are required to confirm the names of the students as early as possible.

The institute will furnish any additional detail on request.

Selection Process

Written Aptitude Test (WAT): Numerous firms prefer to organise written tests to shortlist candidates for the interview round. IMS Ghaziabad arranges the tests that can be held during the PPTs.

Interviews: Interviews are an integral part of any selection process. The organization assesses the clarity, communication skills, ability to deal with pressure in the interview process. IMS Ghaziabad will provide the companies with all the necessary arrangements.

