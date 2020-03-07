XIME Kochi and Chennai Latest 2019 Placement Highlights

XIME Kochi & Chennai

There are three South Indian campuses of the leading management institution group, Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME). The oldest campus is settled in Bangalore, the second campus in Kochi and the newest campus is located in Chennai.

Both campuses have excellent placement records. While XIME Chennai registered a perfect 100% placement percentage, XIME Kochi recorded 97.89%.

Kochi- The Kochi campus of XIME is nestled in Kalamassery amidst the Hi-Tech Park. Established in 2013, the Kochi campus is quite identical to the Bangalore campus in terms of grandeur and excellent infrastructure. This management institute is surrounded by other medical and law, thus being part of a mini-hub of educational institutes in Kochi.

The strategic location of XIME eases the process of different industry interactions, that also opens up internship opportunities for MBA students. XIME Kochi regularly hosts numerous events, seminars, workshops and has also organized the famous TedX event twice in the campus premises.

XIME Kochi 2019 Placement Highlights

Parameters XIME Kochi XIME Chennai Batch Strength 95 54 Number of Students Placed 93 54 Total Percentage of Placed Students 97.89% 100% Highest Salary Package Rs. 11.50 Lacs Rs. 13 Lacs Average Salary Package Rs. 6.29 Lacs Rs. 6.24 Lacs

Chennai- The third and newest campus of XIME is located in State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu, Chennai. After the success of XIME Bangalore and Kochi, the institution decided to come up with a new campus in Tamil Nadu.

Like XIME Kochi, the Chennai campus is also positioned near the top corporate and industrial area. The architectural design of the campus is modelled after the Harvard Business School. With all standard facilities as a leading B-school, XIME Chennai aims to provide the best environment for the development of the next-gen business leaders.

With top companies such as Renault Nissan, Toyota, Bosch, Royal Enfield, etc surrounding the XIME Chennai, the opportunities for internship are abundant.

Final Placement Process

The final campus placement of XIME for all campuses is integrated. The institution follows the ‘one student one placement’ policy. XIME maintains an excellent placement record, with 90% and above placement percentage.

Partial List of Top Recruiters

The following companies among many others have visited XIME for recruitment purposes.

Airtel, ANZ Bank, Hyundai, Oracle, AO Smith, ICICI Bank, OYO, IndusInd Bank, PwC, Infosys, Cello, Reliance Industries, Boeing, ITC, Infotech, SBI Life Insurance, Bosch, Jaguar, Schnider, Sonata, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TATA AMC, CEAT Tyres, KPMG, Hitachi, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Treebo, Deloitte, Medlife, TVS Motors, Mercedes Udaan, Ultratech, Mindtree, Murugappa Group, VMWare, Federal Bank, Voltas, Zomato, Godrej & Boyce, Wipro, HDFC, Ninjacart among others.

