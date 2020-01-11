XAT 2020 Result to be Released on 31 January’ 2020, Steps to Download XAT Response Sheet

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) was conducted on 5th January 2020 by XLRI Jamshedpur. Nearly 1 lakh candidates appeared for the exam on Sunday that will take them one step closer to secure admission in a top MBA college.

The XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur has officially released the XAT response sheet of all applicants. Candidates can download the same from the exam portal of XAT 2020.

XAT scores are accepted by many of the best MBA institutes by over 100 business schools in India. The XLRI is yet to release the official answer key. As per the official website, candidates can expect the declaration of results on 31st January 2020.

How to Download XAT Response Sheet

The response sheet will show the answers marked by the applicants. Though XLRI is yet to release the official answer key, candidates can use the response sheet to determine how they have fared in the test. All applicants can download the response sheet from www.xatonline.in.

Steps to download the Response Sheet:

Visit the website.

Click on the ‘Login’ button.

Put your XAT Id and password.

Click on the ‘Candidate Response’ tab.

Download the response sheet for future references.

XAT 2020 Answer Key

XLRI can upload the answer key of XAT 2020 exam by the third week of January. The official answer key of XAT, once released, will help the applicants to calculate their scores. Candidates can also verify their response sheet with the official answer key to get an estimated percentile.

XAT 2020 Result Date

The XLRI Jamshedpur will release the XAT 2020 results on 31st January 2020. Candidates can download their results from this website:- xatonline.in. A good XAT score will help the candidates to advance in the next stage of the selection process of premier management institutes.

XAT 2020 Scorecard Validity

The scorecard of this year’s XAT exam will be valid for one year.

XAT 2020 Test Pattern

PART I Sections No. of Questions Maximum Marks Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR) 26 26 Decision Making (DM) 21 21 Quantitative Aptitude (QA) 28 28 PART II General Knowledge 25 25 Total 100 100

XAT 2020 Highlights

This year’s XAT exam saw some significant changes that might have impacted an applicant’s attempt. Some of the important changes were:

The total duration of the paper was reduced from 3 ½ hours to 3 hours.

There was no sectional time limit for this year’s paper.

Numerical Ability Test (NAT) based questions were introduced this year that required a candidate to use the virtual keypad to type an answer.

There will be no negative marking for 8 unattempted questions.

There will be a deduction of 0.10 marks for each unattempted question after 8.

There will be no negative marking for wrong answers in the GK section.

Candidates were allotted 165 minutes to attempt the first three sections and 15 minutes for the GK section.

Applicants could move to the GK Section only after attempting the other three sections.

Was XAT 2020 tougher than CAT 2019?

Most MBA aspirants and experts find the XAT exam to be the toughest management entrance test of the country. According to experts, both CAT 2019 and XAT 2020 papers had the difficulty level of moderate to difficult.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for XAT Exam Discussion

Key Differences

There was no sectional time limit in the XAT paper whereas it was present in the CAT exam.

The negative marking for not attempting questions beyond 8 could affect a candidate’s score. This might have restrained the applicants from taking an intelligent guess for the answers they didn’t know or were unsure.

The DM section is unique to the XAT exam and the DM questions were very tricky. This section is an important factor for people believing the XAT exam is tougher than CAT.

For CAT, most MBA aspirants find the Data Interpretation and logical reasoning to be both difficult and challenging.

The extra GK section in the XAT paper will affect an applicant’s final score. The marks acquired from this section will not reflect in the XAT 2020 percentile. However, the marks will be added during the preparation of the final list.

Read More