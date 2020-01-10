XAT 2020 Answer Key Released, Steps to download from @xatonline.in

XAT 2020 Answer Key

The answer key of XAT 2020 has been released by XLRI Jamshedpur on 9th January 2020. All applicants can download the candidate response sheet along with the correct answers from the official website of the XAT exam. Candidates will also get a chance to raise objections with the answers through the Online Objection form by 11th January 2020 (11:59 pm).

The XAT answer key and response sheet will enable all applicants to calculate the total score they might obtain in the XAT 2020 exam. As per the official notification, XLRI Jamshedpur will announce the XAT results on 31st January 2020.

Steps to download the XAT 2020 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website of Xavier Aptitude Test(XAT)- www.xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the Login button at the top right corner of the page.

Step 3: Enter your XAT login Id and password.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Candidate Response’ tab.

Step 5: Download the pdf containing your response and correct answers.

Do not worry if the page displays ‘400 Bad requests’. Refresh the page multiple times or try again after a few minutes.

How to determine the XAT 2020 Score?

Applicants can note down or mark the number of correct and negative responses in a separate tab/ sheet of paper.

One must determine his/her marks keeping in mind the XAT 2020 marks distribution.

XAT 2020 Marks Distribution

Candidates will get 1 mark for each correct response.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong response.

There will not be any deduction of marks for not attempting up to 8 questions.

However, 0.10 marks will be deducted for every unattempted question beyond 8.

There won’t be any deduction of marks for the wrong response to the GK section questions.

How can I challenge XAT 2020 Answer Key?

Not happy with the XAT 2020 answer key? Candidates can raise objections against the official answer key of XAT 2020 till 23:59 of 11th January 2020.

Visit the official website of XAT 2020.

Click on the login tab.

Enter your XAT Id and Password.

Click on the ‘Objection Form’ button.

Click on the ‘Click here to raise objections’ tab.

Enter the required details of Question paper part name, Question ID, Nature of question and Remarks.

Upload the document supporting your objections.

Submit your objection.

XAT 2020 Exam Pattern

This year’s question paper was divided into two parts and had 100 questions. The total duration of the paper was 3 hours, ½ hours less than the previous year.

PART I SECTIONS NO. OF QUESTIONS MARKS TIME ALLOTTED Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR) 26 26 165 Minutes Decision Making (DM) 21 21 Quantitative Aptitude (QA) 28 28 PART II General Knowledge 25 25 15 minutes Total 100 100 180 minutes

XAT 2020 Result

The XLRI Jamshedpur will release the results of XAT 2020 on 31st January 2020. The XAT Score Card will be available for download from 31st January to 31st March 2020. Applicants will be shortlisted for various institutes for the next stage through the XAT percentile.

XAT 2020 Highlights and Important Changes

The XAT 2020 was held on 5th January 2020 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in various cities across India.

A candidate is eligible to seek admission at over 150 institutes through the XAT scorecard.

Numerical Ability Test (NAT) based questions were introduced in this year’s paper that requires a candidate to answer a question using a virtual keypad.

There was no sectional time limit in the XAT 2020 paper. However, applicants could attempt Part B questions only after solving the Part A questions.

There was no negative marking for the questions of the GK section.

The marks obtained in the GK Section will be added only during the preparation of the final list and not in the XAT percentile score.

<noscript><iframe title="XAT Negative Marking Discrepancy Issue. Student Action Needed." width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vzP8_Moe8Zk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More