UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2019 Declared on upsc.gov.in; 64 candidates Selected

UPSC IES/ISS Final Result 2019

The result for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) examinations has been released by the Union Public Service Commission – UPSC. Candidates appeared in the UPSC IES/ISS 2019 exam can download their results from the official website of UPSC.

This recruitment exam for UPSC IES/ISS 2019 is being held for the fulfilment of 32 and 33 vacancies for IES and ISS, respectively. Through the result released, a total of 32 candidates have been recommended for IES and ISS, each.

The website to get more details on the exam and to download the UPSC IES/ISS final result 2019 is www.upsc.gov.in .

Steps to check UPSC IES/ISS final result 2019:

Visit the website of UPSC as mentioned above.

Click on the ‘final result’ under ‘what’s new’ column.

Go to the link in the new page.

A PDF will open up on the website.

Check list of selected candidates and download it.

In the results released, six candidates for IES and 11 for ISS have been kept provisional. The offer will not be issued to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited. This has been made clear in the UPSC IES/ISS notification released.

This recruitment exam of the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2020 has been initiated to fulfil the vacant positions of 495 posts including 21 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

