XAT 2020 Result Declared at xatonline.in, Steps to Download XAT Scorecard

The results of Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2020 were declared by the XLRI-Xavier School of Management on 16th January 2020. The results have been announced much earlier than the tentative date listed on the official website of XAT online portal.

According to a notice on the official website, the XAT 2020 answer key remains unchanged. No discrepancies associated with the XAT 2020 answer key were found after a thorough examination of the objections raised by applicants.

The XAT 2020 exam was conducted on 5th January 2020 across India from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The XAT 2020 scorecard will be accepted at more than 150 management institutes for the shortlisting process.

The validity of XAT 2020 Scorecard

The scorecard of XAT 2020 will be valid for one year. Candidates can use the scorecard for admission purposes till 31st December 2020.

Steps to Download XAT 2020 Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT: http://www.xatonline.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘Login’ button on the upper right corner of the home page.

Step 3: Enter your XAT login credentials.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the XAT scorecard for future reference.

Details of XAT 2020 Scorecard

The XAT 2020 result contains the following details of an applicant:

Name and Address of the applicant.

Gender and Date of birth of the candidate.

XAT ID and date of the test.

Validity

Section-wise percentage and percentile obtained by the candidate.

Total percentage and percentile received by the applicant.

XAT 2020 Cut-off Soon

The candidates can expect the declaration of XAT 2020 cut-offs by the participating institutes now. All management institutes accepting XAT 2020 scorecard will announce the minimum eligibility cut-offs to shortlist candidates for the GD/WAT-PI stage. Keep checking the official websites of your preferred colleges for the cut-offs.

XAT 2020 Highlights

The total duration of XAT 2020 was reduced from 3 ½ hours to 3 hours.

There was no sectional time limit in the paper. However, an applicant could solve Part II questions only after attempting the Part I questions.

The XAT 2020 paper also contained Numerical Answer Type (NAT) based questions that required the candidate to type the answer through a virtual keypad.

The significant change that might have impacted the attempt of a candidate was the introduction of negative marking for unattempted questions. Marks were deducted for leaving more than eight questions unattempted. Each unanswered question would deduct 0.10 marks from the total score of a candidate.

