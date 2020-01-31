CMAT Answer Key 2020 Released: Download CMAT Answer Key and Candidate Response sheet

Titles- CMAT Answer Key Released; Here’s how you can challenge it/ Download CMAT Answer Key, Candidate Response sheet/ CMAT 2020 Answer Key, Response sheet Out; Check how to challenge answer key

The Answer Key for CMAT 2020 along with the candidate response sheet is now available for download. The answer key and candidate response sheet will help the candidates to determine their CMAT score and approx percentile.

Applicants can also challenge official answer key if they find some inconsistency. The last date to download both the documents and to submit the challenge is 2nd February 2020 (by 5:00 pm).

How to download CMAT 2020 Answer Key?

● Visit the official website of NTA CMAT- https://cmat.nta.nic.in/.

● Click on the ‘View Question Paper’ tab.

● Enter your login credentials.

● The page will display the answer key and candidate response sheet.

● Click on ‘Download’ to save the documents.

How to Challenge the CMAT 2020 Answer Key?

Candidates have to follow the following steps to challenge the official answer key of CMAT.

Visit the official website of CMAT- cmat.nta.nic.in . Click on the ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ button. Enter your Application No.and Date of Birth. Then enter the security pin as displayed to login. The page will display 100 Questions IDs along with Option IDs & Correct Option IDs in their sequential order. Candidates wishing to challenge the correct option by CMAT can select one or multiple Option IDs by clicking in the checkbox. It is optional to upload a supporting document. Applicants wishing to upload the same must put all the supporting documents in a single pdf file. Click on the ‘Submit your Claim’ button after the 6th step and move to ‘Next’ page. The next page will display all Option IDs, which the applicant wants to challenge. Click on the ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’ button and proceed for the payment of fees. Select the ‘Mode of Payment’ and pay the processing fee. The available mode of payment includes Debit Card, Credit Card and Net Banking only.

CMAT Answer Key Challenge Fee

Applicants are required to pay Rs.1,000/- for each question they wish to challenge. Candidates can pay the sum through any of the available payment modes.

How to Calculate the CMAT Score?

Applicants can compare the candidate response sheet with the official answer key. Candidates can award 4 marks for every correct answer and deduct 1 mark from the total score for every incorrect answer. Based on the overall score and past year trends, candidates can also estimate their approx percentile.

CMAT 2020 Highlights

The NTA conducted the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) in 104 cities across 30 states/Union Territories. Over 74 thousand candidates registered for the test held on 28th January 2020. The NTA has now released the official answer key and candidate response sheet for all candidates.

Candidates can also challenge the answer key if they find any mistake in the same. The NTA will announce the results by 5th to 7th February 2020.

