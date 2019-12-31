XAT 2020 Admit Card available on xatonline.in; Steps to Download here

XAT 2020 Admit Card

The notice has been passed conveying that the Admit Card for the XAT 2020 is anticipated to be out today i.e. 20th December 2019. The XLRI Jamshedpur will publish the XAT admit card on the official website “xatonline.in”.

The exam will be carried for the aspirants from Jan 5, 2020, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the admit card will be ready for download till the exam day. The aspirant needs to enter their login ID and password credentials to download the admit card. It is to be noted that all the candidates will get a message when the admit card goes active on the official website.

The aim of the examination is for providing admission to XLRI, its 11 participating institutes and by more than 150 B-schools in and around India.

Important Dates

Particulars Dates XAT Online Enrollment commences- 23rd August 2019 XAT Admit Card Download- 20th December 2019 XAT Exam- 5th January 2020

Exam Pattern

There shall be an online test from 2020 onwards of 180 minutes. The timing shall be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on Jan 5, 2020, i.e. Sunday

The subjects shall include

Quantitative Ability

English Language & Logical Reasoning

Decision Making

General knowledge

How to Download

Step 1: Go to the main page of the official website i.e. www.xatonline.in .

Step 2: See the top right corner of the page, a ‘Login’ button is rendered.

Step 3: Select the ‘Login’ button and a screen will appear as shown below.

Step 4: Give your User ID and Password assigned at the time of XAT enrollment.

Step 5: Agree on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 6: Select the ‘Hall Ticket’ tab.

Step 7: Put the valid date of the assessment i.e. XAT exam date and year

Step 8: Once you are done selecting the XAT assessment year

Step 9: Click on the ‘Download’ button.

Step 10: A pdf will emerge on the screen. Download it, and keep it aside for the exam day.

Also read, Prep time for XAT 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="How to Download XAT 2020 Admit Card?" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/728KELYBeFM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

XAT 2020 Admit Card available on xatonline.in; Steps to Download here was last modified:

Read More