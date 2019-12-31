XAT 2020 Admit Card available on xatonline.in; Steps to Download here

HomeMBAXAT 2020 Articles
    XAT 2020 Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website, xatonline.in.

    XAT 2020 Admit Card

    The notice has been passed conveying that the Admit Card for the XAT 2020 is anticipated to be out today i.e. 20th December 2019. The XLRI Jamshedpur will publish the XAT admit card on the official website “xatonline.in”.

    The exam will be carried for the aspirants from Jan 5, 2020, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the admit card will be ready for download till the exam day. The aspirant needs to enter their login ID and password credentials to download the admit card. It is to be noted that all the candidates will get a message when the admit card goes active on the official website.

    The aim of the examination is for providing admission to XLRI, its 11 participating institutes and by more than 150 B-schools in and around India.

    Important Dates

    Particulars Dates
    XAT Online Enrollment commences- 23rd August 2019
    XAT Admit Card Download- 20th December 2019
    XAT Exam- 5th January 2020

    Exam Pattern

    There shall be an online test from 2020 onwards of 180 minutes. The timing shall be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on Jan 5, 2020, i.e. Sunday

    The subjects shall include

    • Quantitative Ability
    • English Language & Logical Reasoning
    • Decision Making
    • General knowledge

    How to Download

    Step 1: Go to the main page of the official website i.e. www.xatonline.in .

    Step 2: See the top right corner of the page, a ‘Login’ button is rendered.

    Step 3: Select the ‘Login’ button and a screen will appear as shown below.

    Step 4: Give your User ID and Password assigned at the time of XAT enrollment.

    Step 5: Agree on the ‘Login’ button.

    Step 6: Select the ‘Hall Ticket’ tab.

    Step 7: Put the valid date of the assessment i.e. XAT exam date and year

    Step 8: Once you are done selecting the XAT assessment year

    Step 9: Click on the ‘Download’ button.

    Step 10: A pdf will emerge on the screen. Download it, and keep it aside for the exam day.

    Also read, Prep time for XAT 2020.

