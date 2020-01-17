XAT 2020 Scorecard Released on xatonline.in; Cut Off Soon to be Out

XAT 2020 Scorecard

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2020 results has been declared by the XLRI Xavier School of Management. Candidates appeared in the XAT 2020 exam can check their result released on the official website of XAT.

The result got released in the form of score card. The XAT 2020 examination was being held on Sunday, 5th January 2020. Earlier the result was expected to get released by the end of the month whereas the board have surprised the candidates by releasing it much before the timeline on 16th January 2020.

As the score card has been released, candidates can expect the cut offs also to get released soon on the official website. XAT 2020 is being held to intake candidates for taking admission to the MBA courses provided by the XLRI.

The site to get more details on the examination and to download the XAT 2020 scorecard is www.xatonline.in .

Steps to download XAT 2020 scorecard:

Visit the official website of XAT 2020 as mentioned above.

Click on the “XAT 2020 scorecard” link on the home page.

Enter the user name and the password to login into the account.

Click on the “View XAT 2020 score card” link.

Check, download and print the XAT 2020 score card for future reference.

The direct link to download the score card is here, XAT 2020 scorecard – Direct Link.

Candidates must follow the above-mentioned steps in order to download the scores card for XAT 2020 examination.

XAT 2020 scores can also be considered for taking admission to various other elite colleges.

