RPSC SI 2016 Marks Released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Interview on 20th Jan

RPSC SI 2016 Marks

The 2016 Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive exam result for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) has been declared by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on 8th January 2020. Candidates appeared in the RPSC 2016 SI examination can check their results on the official website of RPSC.

Now the RPSC commission has released the marks of all the qualified candidates on its official website. Candidates qualifying the PET stage of the recruitment are now eligible to appear for the interview round of the recruitment examination.

Candidates who got qualified for the interview round must download the RPSC SI 2016 application form for the interview and send it to the RPSC office before January 20th, 2020. Details of the same can be accessed with the result document on the official website.

The site to get more details on the exam and to check the RPSC 2016 SI Marks is www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

How to check RPSC 2016 SI marks?

Visit the RPSC official web page as mentioned above.

Go to the ‘News and Events’ section.

Then click on the link to check the RPSC SI 2016 result.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Click on the link to check the marks for the 2016 result.

Enter the log-in details and then click on the submit.

Check the marks that can be accessed after logging in.

Here is the direct link to check the RPSC 2016 SI recruitment exam marks.

The result for the written exam for the 2016 SI recruitment was declared on October 7th, 2018 and now the marks of the candidates can be accessed by following the above- mentioned steps.

Also read, RPSC 2016 SI PET Exam Result.

<noscript><iframe title="RPSC sub inspector exam 2016 marks released/ आरपीएससी ने एसआई एग्जाम के मार्क्स किए जारी" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uIL32zBWhGo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More