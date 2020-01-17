HSSC Answer Key 2020 for Various Posts of Instructor Released on hssc.gov.in

HSSC Answer Key 2020

The HSSC answer key for the various posts against Advt. No.12/2019 Cat. No. 17, 80, 56, 97, 45, 28, 87, 95, 13, 96, 40 and 03 of Skill Development & Industrial Training Department has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

Candidates appeared in the HSSC 2020 recruitment exam can download the answer key released on the official website of HSSC. The HSSC answer key 2020 released in subject wise so that it will be convenient for the candidates.

HSSC Exam 2020 for various posts was held from 13 December to 18 December 2020. The exam was held across the state at various examination centres. The commission has uploaded the HSSC answer keys for the same on its official website. Candidates can raise their objection against the answer key in the specific format prescribed by the commission.

The site to get more details on the examination and to download the HSSC Answer Key 2020 is www.hssc.gov.in .

Steps to download the HSSC Answer Key 2020 and Raise Objection:

Visit the official site of HSSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “Inviting Objections for Answer Key against Advt. No.12/2019” link on the home page.

Candidates must submit objections by following the instructions.

Direct Link to Download the HSSC Answer Key 2020 against advt. no. 12/2019

Objections can be raised only through online mode and objections/query received by any other mode will not be considered. The objections can be raised by 18th January 2020 up to 5 PM. After which no objection will be entertained by the commission.

The objections raised must be submitted along with the name of the Post, the Advt. No., Category No., Date of the Exam, question no. and the Slot1 or Slot2 on which the objection is raised otherwise the objections raised will not be considered.

