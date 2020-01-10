PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Exam Date 2020 Released on pgvcl.com; Check Details here

PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Exam Date 2020

The examination dates for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) has been released by the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL). Candidates applied for the PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak 2020 exam can check the exam dates rleased on the official website of PGVCL.

PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on 25 January 2020 (Saturday) as per the official notification out on the website. Candidates are advised to appear for the exam on the mentioned date and time.

Exam Pattern:

PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) exam will have 100 questions of 100 marks.

There will be five sections of multiple-choice questions on General Knowledge, English Language, Maths & General Science, Analytic & Logical Reasoning, Computer knowledge and Gujarati Language.

Question Paper will be in the English & Gujarati Language Only.

There shall be negative marking system.

1/4th mark for each of the wrong answer shall be deducted.

For each right answer, 1 mark will be added.

The official link to get more details on the exam and download the exam dates released is www.pgvcl.com .

The online application process for this recruitment exam was started on 26th December 2019 and ended on 15th January 2020.

This PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak recruitment exam is being held by the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited to fulfil the 881 vacancies for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Posts.

Keep visiting the PGVCL website for more updates and information on the examination.

Also read, PGVCL Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="PGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Bharti 2020 | PGVCL Recruitment 2020 Junior Assistant" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oLvlY7Fs5Yg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More