XAT 2020 Registration: Apply by Today Midnight on xatonline.in, Get Every Details here

The application form for XAT 2020 will be closing today by the Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur. The application was started online on 23rd August 2019. Candidates who are eligible can register themselves on the official website of XAT Online.

Candidates can do the registration today till 12 midnight without the late fee. From Tomorrow onward i.e., 1st December 2019, candidates can apply for the exam with the late application fee applicable.

The XAT exam is scheduled to be on 5th January 2020.

XAT 2020 Application Fee:

Normal Fee /Late Fee Application Fee Fee to apply for XLRI programme Normal Application Fee Rs. 1700 Rs. 300 Late Application Fee Rs. 2000 Rs. 500

Candidates can make the payment through online mode using credit card/ debit card/ online banking and net banking.

The official website to get more details on the XAT 2020 exam is http://www.xatonline.in/ .

Steps to Apply for XAT 2020:

Candidates must visit the official website of XAT.

Click on the “Register” link on the home page.

Select whether you wish to apply through XAT or GMAT score.

Fill your basic information.

Candidates will receive their login details at their registered email id and mobile number.

Fill the XAT 2020 application form by providing personal details, academic requirements, uploading images, etc.

Make the payment for application fee.

Click on the submit and take a print for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Those who are currently in their final year of Bachelor’s degree can also apply.

Exam Pattern:

The exam duration is 3 hours.

The examination will be in English language only.

There are 04 sections in XAT paper and consist of 99 MCQ type questions.

Part 1 consist of questions from Verbal and Logical Ability (26 questions), Decision Making (21 questions), Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation (27 questions) and in Part 2, there are 25 questions from General Knowledge.

Marking Scheme:

Each correct answer will give 1 mark.

Each wrong answer will deduct 0.25 marks.

And 0.10 marks will be deducted for un-attempted question beyond 8.

