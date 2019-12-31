RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2020 released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Vacancy for 5000 Posts

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2020

The notification has been passed by Rajasthan Public Service Commission issuing the RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2018 today i.e. December 31, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination will be conveyed from January 3 to 13, 2020 in the state.

According to the notification, the exams would be carried in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 10.30 am or 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The interested candidates shall download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

The exam will be conveyed to fill up 5000 posts of School Lecturer. The RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2018 had 1789 vacancies which were raised by the Commission through corrigendum. The official notification was released in April 2018 for this huge vacancy. The candidate shall check the details to download below-

Vacancy details-

School Lecturer-5000 posts

Important dates-

Particulars Dates Written examination date- January 3 to 13, 2020. Timing for shifts- First shift – 9 am to 10.30 am or 12 noon Second shift – 2 pm to 5 pm

How to download

Go to the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

Search and select the link which says RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2018 accessible on the left-hand side of the page.

Once a new page will open where candidates should enter the application number and date of birth along with the captcha code.

The admit card will be presented on the screen.

Review and download the admit card.

Maintain a hard copy of the same for further requirements.

For further details check the notification and stay updated through our page.

