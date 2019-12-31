AMTRON Recruitment 2020: Apply for Technical Support Staff, Project Manager & JPM Posts on amatron.in

AMTRON Recruitment 2020

Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (AMTRON) has issued the notification for the recruitment of the post of Technical Support Staff, Project Manager and JPM.

Important Dates

Candidates should know about the important details for the recruitment of AMTRON 2020. The company released the notification and the application process started from 29th December 2019 and the last date to submit the application form is 17th January 2020.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can check below the vacancy released by the AMTRON:-

There is one post for Project Manager at State Headquarter. There is one post for Junior Project Manager at State Headquarter. There are 33 posts for Technical Support Staff at District.

Eligibility Criteria

It is mandatory to meet the eligibility criteria laid by AMTRON and some of them are mentioned below:-

Candidate must have the degree of E./B.Tech/MCA/ from any recognized university along with more than 5 years of experience for the post of Project Manager at State Headquarter. Candidate must have the degree of B.E./B.Tech/MCA/B.SC(Computers)/BCA from any recognized University along with more than 3 years of experience for the post of Junior Project Manager at State Headquarter Candidate must have B.E./B.Tech/MCA/B.SC/BCA/Graduate with diploma in Computer from any recognized university along with more than 2 years of experience for the post of Technical Support Staff at District.

Recruitment Details

Candidates who are interested in working with AMTRON can apply through the official website before 17th January 2020. Applications will be accepted only through the online mode.

Candidates who will be selected will be eligible to receive the salary as below:-

Project Manager at State Headquarter will receive salary of Rs. 84,883.00 Junior Project Manager at State Headquarter will receive salary of Rs. 48,500.00 Technical Support Staff at District will receive salary of Rs. 30,309.00

