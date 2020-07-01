What is a good NMAT by GMAC score?

What is a Good NMAT Score?

Post-graduate education in business and management has become one of the most popular choices among aspirants in India and abroad. The demand for candidates with an MBA degree has certainly increased among companies.

Simultaneously, the competition among aspirants to study at the best institutes has exponentially increased as well. Many universities and institutes conduct numerous entrance exams to select the best candidates, and candidates must qualify these examinations as a part of the application and admission process.

Some of these exams include the Common Admission Test (CAT), Management Aptitude Test (MAT), Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test, and Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT).

What is NMAT?

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) is a national-level MBA entrance exam conducted by NMIMS University. NMAT is particularly known for its consideration of test-takers’ convenience.

In NMAT, the candidates can select the date as per their preference within the provided testing window. Additionally, they can schedule the date, venue, and time slots depending on the availability of the seats. The exam is considered similar to GMAT, in that the candidates can give the exam three times at an interval of 75 days.

How is NMAT scored?

NMAT evaluates candidates in three subjects: Quantitative Skills, Language Skills, and Logical Reasoning Skills. NMAT previously used to include 120 questions, which has been reduced to 108 in the revised pattern. The following table reveals the scores for each section:

Section Scores Quantitative Skills 12–120 Language Skills 12–120 Logical Reasoning Skills 12–120 Total 36–360

What is a good NMAT score?

NMAT is among the most prevalent and well-known MBA entrance exams in India. Recent statistics have shown that more than approximately 90,000 candidates give NMAT every year.

Evidently, the competition is relatively high, and candidates are highly concerned regarding what a good score really is. This question is highly dependent on the cutoff of NMIMS colleges and other universities that accept these scores; some of these top-tier institutes are listed below:

NMIMS Bangalore

NMIMS Hyderabad

XIM Bhubaneswar

SP Jain Institute of Management and Research

Indian School of Business

NMIMS Mumbai the most sought-after institute by candidates, who give NMAT. Evidently, it has the highest cutoff for NMAT. Typically, the average cutoff is around 208–209. With the NMAT’s adoption of score normalization, the cut off may not vary dramatically at least in the near future.

NMIMS Bangalore and Hyderabad follow NMIMS Mumbai in terms of popularity among aspirants. The cutoff at these colleges generally goes as high as 200. In addition, Xavier Institute of Management is another college that candidates popularly apply to.

The cutoff range is similar. However, XIMB offers admission in some selected courses through NMAT, some of which include an MBA in Human Resource Management, Rural Management, Urban Management and Governance, as well as Sustainability Management.

S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research has been accepting NMAT scores since 2017 but only for Executive programs, namely Post-graduate Management Program for Women. In addition, the Indian School of Business, a globally renowned business school, accepts NMAT scores for the Advanced Management Program in Business Analytics. The cutoff for both these institutes is around 140.

As the aforementioned discussion suggests, a good NMAT score can be highly subjective. In the end, it all comes down to the programs a candidate wants to apply to. However, for NMIMS Mumbai, which is the most popular institute for NMAT, any score higher than 200 would be an excellent achievement.

