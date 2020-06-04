What are the Cutoff Percentiles for Baby IIMs?

The Indian Institute of Management is considered one of the prestigious educational institutes of India and was established in 1961. It started operating with two of its most reputed institutes, i.e. IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta.

As the years passed by, the number of IIMs increased to six. However, the increasing popularity of the institute led to 14 new IIMs starting between the year 2008 to 2015. These are also termed as Baby IIMs.

The new IIMs were formed in order to cater to the needs of a higher number of management aspirants and offered a wide range of courses.

Cutoff percentile for Baby IIMs

In order to get admission into an IIM, aspirants need to appear for the CAT examination. The CAT cutoffs for the admission into different IIMs will be notified on the official website of the respective institute.

These cutoffs will be accessible to the students who have appeared for the CAT examination in that given year. The candidates who will meet the CAT cutoff criteria will have to appear for the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group discussions and Personal Interview. Thereafter, the final list of selected candidates will be released by the respective IIMs.

The candidates should also know that there are two types of cutoffs, i.e. the qualifying cut off and final cut off. The qualifying cut off is announced after the declaration of the CAT results and the final cut off is announced after the declaration of the final list of selected candidates. Also, IIM reserves additional seats for female students so that there is equal opportunity for everyone.

There are different factors that determine the CAT cut off percentiles, such as the difficulty level of examination, the number of aspirants who appeared for the examination, the number of candidates who passed the examination, the number of candidates who passed the examination and the ranking of the institute.

IIM Bangalore In order to get admission into any of these baby IIMs, the minimum cutoff is around 90 percentile, and the maximum cutoff for baby IIMs can go up to 95 percentile. For the past few years, the cutoff percentile for these baby IIMs has hovered between 90-95 percentile. However, the percentile might change according to the 20 IIMs or other top B- schools. Also, the cutoffs of the top IIMs like Ahmedabad,, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, and IIM Kozhikode remains high, i.e. more than 99 percentile.

So, if you have the required percentile, you can expect a call from any of the baby IIMs. These new IIMs have a good ROI and impressive placement track record. So, getting admission to either of these IIMs can be a stepping stone to a great career in management.

