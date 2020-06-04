Which among the Baby IIMs are worth in terms of placements and ROI?

MBA is an acronym used for Master of Business Education, which is ranked at a high position amongst the most appraised degrees. There is no denying that there is a lot of hardship required in the field of management or business, but to cope up with these hardships, an individual has to attain some skills which act as a steppingstone and makes work a bit easier. Thus, this where the MBA degree comes in the frame as it teaches the individual how to acclimate in the business surroundings further in life.

The individual is informed about how to handle, strategize as well as take steps that will prove beneficial to the organization under whom the individual might work. Therefore, the MBA degree is a perfect package of knowledge along with practical skills. In the present scenario, the degree of MBA is considered to be gaining quite a popularity as many aspirants are moving their ways towards the business field. It is also quite clear about the preferences of the aspirants as their first choice that would opt out of their minds would be IIMs which has is stands out as a robust imprint in the field of business in today’s era.

The students who graduate from these A-listed colleges are considered as crème de la crème in the area of a business empire. With the growing rate of the vast expansion of the educational scope of management, the government has erected seven more IIMs which come under the third generation aspects and are collectively known as ‘baby IIMs.’ In today’s article, we will give you proper and detailed information about the baby IIMs and which amongst them are worthy and fulfill the criteria in terms of placement and return on investment.

There are a total of seven new IIMs that have come into the competition: –

IIM Nagpur

IIM Amritsar

IIM Vishakapatnam

IIM Sambalpur

IIM Bodhgaya

IIM Sirmaur

IIM Jammu

Let us start by giving a proper description of the above IIMs –

IIM Nagpur – This particular Indian Institute of management is situated in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The city is also referred to as the orange city. The IIM works under the guidance of IIM Ahmedabad. The college had recorded the placement of 100% as mostly each student was placed with an average package of 12.35 lakhs and the highest salary being 20 lakhs per annum. The fee structure revolves around 12.50 lakhs approximately. Companies like OLX, Amul, sigma, Yes bank, etc. were some of the top recruiters that offered jobs to the students. – This particular Indian Institute of management is situated in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The city is also referred to as the orange city. The IIM works under the guidance of IIM Ahmedabad. The college had recorded the placement of 100% as mostly each student was placed with an average package of 12.35 lakhs and the highest salary being 20 lakhs per annum. The fee structure revolves around 12.50 lakhs approximately. Companies like OLX, Amul, sigma, Yes bank, etc. were some of the top recruiters that offered jobs to the students.

IIM Amritsar – This particular Indian Institute of management is situated in Amritsar, Punjab, which is termed as the holy city. The IIM works under the guidance of IIM Kozhikode. The college has again recorded with the enormous growth in the placement packages offering up to 21 lakhs per an um being the highest CTC, whereas, on a medium scale, it offered 12 – 12.50 per annum. The fee structures roam around 9 lakhs. The central aspect that made IIM Amritsar come on an advantageous spot was the beneficial options obtained from air connectivity, either national or international.

IIM Visakhapatnam – This specific Indian Institute of Management is situated in Visakhapatnam, which is considered being the largest city in Andhra Pradesh. IIM Bangalore mentors the college. The fee structure revolves around 13 lakhs, whereas the average CTC offered is approximately 12 – 12.60 lakhs per annum and the highest CTC offered was 21 lakhs per annum.

IIM Sambalpur– This specific Indian Institute of management is located in Odisha. IIM Indore mentors it. The fee structure revolves around 10 lakhs. The highest placement, which was recorded, was 58 lakhs per annum, whereas the average being recorded to 18 – 20 lakhs per annum. The abundance of mineral resource which is found in makes it more prone to attract the industries. – This specific Indian Institute of management is located in Odisha. IIM Indore mentors it. The fee structure revolves around 10 lakhs. The highest placement, which was recorded, was 58 lakhs per annum, whereas the average being recorded to 18 – 20 lakhs per annum. The abundance of mineral resource which is found in makes it more prone to attract the industries.

IIIM Bodh Gaya – The Indian Institute of Management works under the guidance of IIM Calcutta. The fee structure is 10.60 lakhs. This particular IIM is considered to contain the best curriculum. The placement offered was 16 lakhs per annum being the highest CTC, whereas the average CTC was around 10.60 lakhs per annum.

IIM Sirmaur – This particular Indian Institute of Management under the guidance of IIM Lucknow. The specialty of the IIM is that is located around the laps of the mountains of Himalaya. Experience of snow sheath Himalayas is a breathtaking view that astonishes the people living. The fee structure revolves around 10.34 lakhs. The highest placement offered was 16 lakhs per annum, whereas the average CTC offered was around 10 lakhs to 12 lakhs.

IIM-Jammu – This a newly opened IIM with an excellent curriculum. IIM Jammu was established in the year 2016. It has shown remarkable improvement in terms of quality education, placements, industry, and international collaborations. Presently, IIM Jammu operates from its residential transit campus for students situated in the heart of Jammu city, with Airport and Railway station within its radius of 8 Km. The state-of-the-art permanent campus on 200 acres of land is coming up soon at Jagati, Jammu, situated next to IIT Jammu Campus. The work on the campus has started and the design is an engineering marvel with scope for all the modern facilities. The proposed Campus will be a blissful mix of modern architecture, culture and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. IIM Jammu is admitting the 5th batch of students this year and also offers doctoral programs in addition to various executive education programs. The off-campus of IIM Jammu at Srinagar was inaugurated on January 24, 2020 by Hon’ble Minister of HRD. The IIM Jammu off-campus at Srinagar is located in the heart of the beautiful Srinagar city and will have an incubator to support start-ups, in addition to its focus on executive education. From the very beginning, IIM Jammu has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy, and strong corporate as well as international linkages. IIM Jammu has signed MoUs with over 15 top B-Schools across the globe for the exchange of students and faculty. Under these programs, various eminent professors from foreign universities visit the campus to teach courses at IIM Jammu and vice-versa. IIM Jammu students have wide options of going for international exchange programs at its partner institutes. IIM Jammu has strong corporate engagement programs for continuous industry interaction. 84 companies visited the campus for recruitment last year, offering the highest package of 24.5 lakh to a batch of 58 IIM Jammu students.

There is not much of a gap between the baby IIMs and the old IIMs because these new IIMs are mentored under the guidance of these reputed management colleges, and the faculties of the old schools come to provide knowledge and learnings to the new schools.

Which baby IIMs rank at the top in the concerned area of placement and ROI?

The IIMs which have gained fame in terms of placement in a short duration of time are IIM Nagpur, IIM Visakhapatnam, and IIM Amritsar. The companies that arrive to hire students are also A-listed.

These three IIMs are new, but the difference between the fees asked and the placement offered does not have much space as the information given proves that the placement provided even in case of average CTC will suffice the need.

These three IIMs are pretty active amongst the seven IIMs in the areas concerning the activities of the students being followed by the IIM Sirmaur and IIM Bodhgaya. In contrast, the later left-outs are latent when it comes to the concern of the students or placements.

These baby IIMs are in their way to achieve a functional status in terms of placement as their growth rate remarkable, and in the upcoming years, they will go up and increase their ranking.

Read More