Gauhati High Court Stenographer Grade III Result 2019 Announced on ghconline.gov.in, Steps to download here

Gauhati High Court Stenographer Grade III Result 2019

The final result for the Stenographer Grade III posts for the appointment in the District Court of Assam Gauhati High Court has been declared by the Gauhati High Court. Candidates appeared in this exam can download the result form the official website.

The result has been declared in the form of a PDF file mentioning the details of the selected candidates. The result can be checked through the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

The recruitment exam was being held to fulfil the requirement of 75 Stenographer III in the different establishments of district court of Assam. Candidates holding a certificate of Higher Secondary examination from any recognized Board/Council/University and Diploma/Certificate in Stenography / Shorthand from ITI/Polytechnic / any other institute must apply.

The official website of Gauhati High court to get more details on the Gauhati High Court Stenographer Grade III 2019 exam is www.ghconline.gov.in .

Steps to check Gauhati High Court Stenographer Grade III 2019 result:

Go to the official website of Gauhati High Court.

Click on the “Recruitment” tab on the homepage.

Click on the “Notification dated 15/11/2019 regarding selected candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade-III for the district courts of Assam” on Home page.

A new window will get open.

Enter the credentials to login.

Check and download the result.

Keep a hard copy of the provisional result for further use.

The direct link to check the result is here, Gauhati High Court Stenographer Grade III Result 2019 .

For further updates, candidates must keep visiting the official website and also our page.

