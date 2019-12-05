WBPSC Recruitment 2019 Notification Out: Apply Online for 38 Welfare Officer Posts at pscwb.ucanapply.com, Steps How to Apply Check here

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is looking for candidates for the post of Principal (Government Degree Colleges). WBPSC is the state agency authorized to hold the civil services examination for the appointments to the various civil services and other posts in the West Bengal City.

It’s main aim to hire best and talented candidates for the various posts in the city. Interested candidates should check the eligibility criteria and then apply for the posts before 24th December 2019.

Vacancy Details

There are total of 38 posts released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission and the last date to submit the application is 24th December 2019. Application will be accepted through online mode only.

Candidates who will be selected will work at Kolkata City, West Bengal, India and they can read the full recruitment details at official website which is https://pscwb.ucanapply.com/

Educational Qualifications

Candidates should note that the following educational qualifications will be accepted for the post of Principal by WBPSC:-

Candidate must have a master degree with minimum score of 55 percent marks by any recognized university. There is relaxation applicable for the reserved categories as per provision -I. Candidate must have a Ph. D. Degree in concerned discipline in the institution concerned with evidence of Published work and research guidance. Candidate must have a min. score stipulated in the API (Academic Performance Indicator) based Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) set out in the U.G.C. regulation 2010 and subsequent amendment thereto in appendix III for direct recruitment of principal in colleges. Candidate with any other stipulations prescribed by UGC from time to time as accepted by the State Government will also be considered for the desired posts.

It is mandatory that the applications are submitted in the prescribed form on the official website before 24th December 2019.

