HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • DHFWS Howrah Recruitment 2019: Apply for Yoga Instructor, Yoga Assistant & Other Posts on wbhealth.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    DHFWS Howrah Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for Yoga Instructor, Yoga Assistant & Other Posts on wbhealth.gov.in.

    DHFWS Howrah Recruitment 2019
    DHFWS Howrah Recruitment 2019

    District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Howrah has welcomed applications for the Yoga Instructor, Yoga Assistant, and Other Posts. Applicants who fulfill the basic criteria can apply for District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, Howrah job post as mentioned in the official notification can attend the Interview round to be conducted on 18 December 2019.

    Notification Details:

    Notification No.: DHFWS/HoW /2855/19
    Date of Notification Dec 4, 2019
    Last Date of application Dec 18, 2019
    Official URL www.wbhealth.gov.in
    City Howrah
    State West Bengal
    Country India

    Aspirants should take note that recruitment for these posts will be done based on their performance in the Interview.

    Interview Details:

    Date of Interview: 18 December 2019

    Venue for Interview: Bungalow Office of the CMOH, 11, Dr. P. K. Banerjee Road, Lichubagan, Howrah-711101 (Near Mallik Phatak between Correctional Home (Jail) & BSNL 0ffice).

    Vacancy Details:

    • Yoga Instructor-01
    • Yoga Assistant-01
    • UDA / LDA-01

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Educational Qualification:

    • Yoga Instructor- Graduate in any stream and 1-year post-graduate certificate in Yoga/Yoga Education/Yoga Therapy from UGC certified University. Applicants ought to have the extra related course in the necessary field as referenced in the job notification.
    • Yoga Assistant-Candidates ought to have Undergraduate and spent in one year Yoga and Naturopathy training course under West Bengal Council of Yoga and Naturopathy and enrolled under the said Council.

    Applicants can check the notification link for detailed information regarding the educational qualification of the said posts.

    Consolidated salary per month:

    • Yoga Instructor-Rs.25,000/-
    • Yoga Assistant-Rs.10,000/
    • UDA / LDA-Rs.10,000/-

    How to Apply:

    Qualified individuals can go for the walk-in interview round along with the application form filled in with all the particulars required for the position on 18 December 2019 at the mentioned place and time as per the notification. Applicants should take note that they should bring every single document required at the hour of the interview. For a detailed list of documents, please check the notification available on the organization’s website.

    Also read, WBSHWS Recruitment 2019.

    Read Next

    UPPSC Answer Key 2019 Released for ACF-RFO Prelims Exam at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check here for Details
    UPPSC Answer Key 2019, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission released Answer Key for Combined State or Upper Subordinate Service Prelims Exam. Candidates can check official website uppsc.up.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours
    Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Last Date Extended, Apply Online before 21 December 2019 on megpolice.gov.in, Check here for more Details
    Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 Meghalaya Police Extended Last Date for Apply Online before 21 December 2019. Candidates can apply from official website megpolice.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (OMPL) Recruitment 2019 : Apply online Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade) at ompl.co.in, Check here for Eligibility and Important Dates
    OMPL Recruitment 2019, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Engineer and Executive (E1 Grade).
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Bhaskaracharya College, Delhi University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 47 Assistant Professor Post, Check How to Apply
    Delhi University Recruitment 2019, Bhaskaracharya College released notification for 47 Assistant Professor Post. Candidates can apply from official website bcas.du.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours