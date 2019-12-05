DHFWS Howrah Recruitment 2019: Apply for Yoga Instructor, Yoga Assistant & Other Posts on wbhealth.gov.in

DHFWS Howrah Recruitment 2019

District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Howrah has welcomed applications for the Yoga Instructor, Yoga Assistant, and Other Posts. Applicants who fulfill the basic criteria can apply for District Health and Family Welfare Samiti, Howrah job post as mentioned in the official notification can attend the Interview round to be conducted on 18 December 2019.

Notification Details:

Notification No.: DHFWS/HoW /2855/19 Date of Notification Dec 4, 2019 Last Date of application Dec 18, 2019 Official URL www.wbhealth.gov.in City Howrah State West Bengal Country India

Aspirants should take note that recruitment for these posts will be done based on their performance in the Interview.

Interview Details:

Date of Interview: 18 December 2019

Venue for Interview: Bungalow Office of the CMOH, 11, Dr. P. K. Banerjee Road, Lichubagan, Howrah-711101 (Near Mallik Phatak between Correctional Home (Jail) & BSNL 0ffice).

Vacancy Details:

Yoga Instructor-01

Yoga Assistant-01

UDA / LDA-01

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Yoga Instructor- Graduate in any stream and 1-year post-graduate certificate in Yoga/Yoga Education/Yoga Therapy from UGC certified University. Applicants ought to have the extra related course in the necessary field as referenced in the job notification.

Yoga Assistant-Candidates ought to have Undergraduate and spent in one year Yoga and Naturopathy training course under West Bengal Council of Yoga and Naturopathy and enrolled under the said Council.

Applicants can check the notification link for detailed information regarding the educational qualification of the said posts.

Consolidated salary per month:

Yoga Instructor-Rs.25,000/-

Yoga Assistant-Rs.10,000/

UDA / LDA-Rs.10,000/-

How to Apply:

Qualified individuals can go for the walk-in interview round along with the application form filled in with all the particulars required for the position on 18 December 2019 at the mentioned place and time as per the notification. Applicants should take note that they should bring every single document required at the hour of the interview. For a detailed list of documents, please check the notification available on the organization’s website.

